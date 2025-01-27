Sharanya Shetty to star opposite Prem in her first feature as lead

Sharanya Shetty, known for her roles in films like 1980, Naguvina Hoogugale, Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi, and her most recent, Forest, is all set to take on her first-ever feature film as a female lead. The film, which is to bring Nenapirali Prem back in a new avatar, will feature her in a cop role. Directed by Thejes, who has also written the story and screenplay, the film is scheduled to go on floors in February. Sharanya is thrilled about stepping into this unique role.

"I’m excited about this role because it’s very different from anything I’ve done before. Not only is it my first solo lead, but it’s also a role that requires me to learn a new language. It’s going to be interesting," Sharanya says. "Playing a lead character has always been in my mind, but I never wanted to be typecast. I’ve always wanted to break the mould and do something different," she adds.

The yet-to-be-titled film, produced by Geethanjali B S's Pentric Entertainments, has Vasuki Vaibhav as the music composer and Anand Meenakshi as the DOP.

In addition to her work alongside Prem in Kannada, Sharanya is also signed up for a Telugu film, in which she stars opposite Vishwak Sen. While details about the project are being kept under wraps for now, Sharanya hints that more information will be revealed as the film goes on floors.