My role in 'Rakshasa' is impactful and relatable: Sonal Monteiro

Actor Sonal Monteiro, now married to director Tharun Kishore Sudhir, continues to balance her personal and professional lives with grace. With multiple projects in the pipeline, either nearing release or under production, Sonal is busier than ever in her acting career.
Her upcoming film, Rakshasa, a time-loop science fiction directed by Lohith H, marks her first collaboration with Prajwal Devaraj and is set to be her first post-marriage release on February 26.
Speaking about Rakshasa and her role, Sonal shares, “Interestingly, the makers have chosen to start with the second part of the story, with a prequel planned next. I was instantly drawn to the subject. Lohith has a track record of portraying strong female characters through unique concepts in his previous films, and this project is no exception.”
Elaborating on her character, Sonal shares, “Rakshasa is rooted in science fiction with commercial elements. Lohith’s vision for the time-loop concept is fascinating, and the film features some incredible action sequences with Prajwal. My role is impactful—not about dominating the screen but about delivering relatability. The character is akin to the girl-next-door—a married woman whose life many will connect with. I’d say six out of ten women might see themselves in her. It’s a de-glam role but deeply meaningful, and shooting those portions post-marriage was particularly exciting.”
Sonal also expresses gratitude for her husband’s guidance in her career decisions. “Before marriage, I didn’t have a godfather in the industry to guide me in choosing scripts. Now, I have Tharun—a strong support system who helps me select projects that truly suit me. While I’ve become more selective, I’m also completing projects I signed before marriage. I took a short break, but now I’m back on set with renewed energy.”
Looking ahead, Sonal is eagerly awaiting the release of Maadeva, where she stars alongside Vinod Prabhakar. “It’s an intriguing subject with a fantastic combination of actors. Post-Rakshasa, I also completed shooting for Talwarpete, another project that wrapped up after my marriage. Additionally, the team of Sarojini Naidu is preparing to begin filming soon, and a couple of other projects are currently on the floors.”
Sonal also emphasises how blessed she feels to be part of a family that wholeheartedly celebrates cinema. “My mother-in-law’s love for theatre, along with how my husband and his family cherish every aspect of cinema, has created a wonderful environment where art is truly appreciated,” she concludes.