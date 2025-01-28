My role in 'Rakshasa' is impactful and relatable: Sonal Monteiro

Actor Sonal Monteiro, now married to director Tharun Kishore Sudhir, continues to balance her personal and professional lives with grace. With multiple projects in the pipeline, either nearing release or under production, Sonal is busier than ever in her acting career.

Her upcoming film, Rakshasa, a time-loop science fiction directed by Lohith H, marks her first collaboration with Prajwal Devaraj and is set to be her first post-marriage release on February 26.

Speaking about Rakshasa and her role, Sonal shares, “Interestingly, the makers have chosen to start with the second part of the story, with a prequel planned next. I was instantly drawn to the subject. Lohith has a track record of portraying strong female characters through unique concepts in his previous films, and this project is no exception.”

Elaborating on her character, Sonal shares, “Rakshasa is rooted in science fiction with commercial elements. Lohith’s vision for the time-loop concept is fascinating, and the film features some incredible action sequences with Prajwal. My role is impactful—not about dominating the screen but about delivering relatability. The character is akin to the girl-next-door—a married woman whose life many will connect with. I’d say six out of ten women might see themselves in her. It’s a de-glam role but deeply meaningful, and shooting those portions post-marriage was particularly exciting.”