'Sanju Weds Geetha 2' to hit theatres for a second time

In an unexpected turn, Sanju Weds Geetha 2, directed by Nagashekar, is preparing for a rerelease just weeks after its underwhelming debut on January 17. Despite lukewarm reviews and a lacklustre response from audiences, the makers are determined to give the romantic drama another shot. This updated version will feature 20 minutes of additional content, including new comedy, emotional, and action scenes, in an effort to fill the gaps left by the original release.

The filmmakers acknowledged the constraints they faced during the initial launch. “Certain issues couldn’t be resolved earlier. This updated version will include additional scenes, music tweaks, and minor reshoots to enhance the viewing experience,” they stated.

The revamped version will also undergo fresh censorship before it hits the big screen again. While the re-release date is yet to be confirmed, the team has assured us that an announcement will follow soon.

Produced by Chalavadi Kumar, with music by Sridhar V and cinematography by Satya Hegde, the film has a strong technical backing.

However, the question remains: will this second chance be enough to breathe new life into a project that stumbled right out of the gate? There is a rumour that it might release on February 14, but an official announcement of the new release date is awaited.