Vinay Rajkumar’s 'Andondittu Kaala' eyes March release

Sid Sriram, the soulful voice behind Kannada songs like Hayagide and Jagave Neenu Gelathiye, has lent his voice to another heartfelt track for the upcoming film Andondittu Kaala, starring Vinay Rajkumar and Aditi Prabhudeva in the lead roles, with Crazy Star Ravichandran playing a pivotal character. Set against the backdrop of the 1990s, the film reflects on timeless love, seamlessly blending two eras into one narrative.

The team has now released the film's first track, Mungaru Maleyalli Tandalley Neenilli Preethiya Munsoochane (A Hint of Love in the Monsoon). Written by Dhananjay Ranjan and sung by Sid Sriram, the song captures the essence of love against the picturesque backdrop of Thirthahalli. Choreographed by Raghu R.J., the song has already garnered attention, especially as it was launched by the Mungaru Male team.

Golden Star Ganesh, director Yogaraj Bhat, and actress Pooja Gandhi released the track and extended their wishes to the team. Composed by V. Raghavendra, the song is penned by Dhananjay Ranjan. A2 Music has acquired the audio rights for a significant sum, marking this project as a milestone in Vinay Rajkumar’s career, with Andondittu Kaala securing the highest price for its audio rights.

Produced by Bhuvan Suresh under the Bhuvan Movies banner, the film is directed by Keerthi Krishnappa and is aiming for a March release. Santosh Mundinamane has contributed to the dialogues and worked as the associate director, with Abhishek handling the cinematography and AR Krishna managing the editing.

The cast includes Nisha Milan, Aruna Balraj, Kaddipudi Chandru, Jagappa, Govinde Gowda, Dharmendra Aras, and Thukali Santhosh in pivotal roles. With the post-production on the right track, the makers are eyeing a March release date.