We all live in a hashtag-driven era: Deepika Das

Deepika Das, who gained fame through the television serial Nagini and Bigg Boss, is set to captivate audiences with her upcoming film, #ParuParvathy, slated for release on January 31. Known for her vibrant personality and love for travel, Deepika reveals how deeply she connects with her character in the film.

“My role as a travel influencer and blogger felt natural because it was like playing myself. I just went with the flow and genuinely enjoyed the process,” shares an excited Deepika. She adds, “Travel blogging is the trend today—everyone wants to explore, share, and inspire, especially the youth. My character, Payal, is not just an influencer but also a motivational speaker—a strong, independent woman I deeply admire and aspire to be.”

Written and directed by Rohit Keerthi, the film follows two characters on a journey from Bangalore to the serene mountains of Uttarakhand, blending humour, introspection, and emotional depth. Deepika emphasises that #ParuParvathy is more than just a travelogue: “It’s not just about the life of a traveller. There’s a parallel narrative exploring family dynamics, particularly in joint families and the sacrifices made by elders. It also touches on parental pressure in a light-hearted way, making it relatable for everyone.”