'Beguru Colony' is a fight for playgrounds: Director Manju

Before entering cinema, Manju was a national-level kho-kho player, earning the title “Flying King” for his agility. His second film Beguru Colony, after the farmers-focused feature Rajeeva, comes with a deeper purpose: to raise awareness about the importance of playgrounds and physical activity for today’s youth.

The director calls it a ‘cult subject,’ and it features Bigg Boss contestant and Usire Usire actor Rajeev Hanu as the hero, Ragahvan, with Manju also taking on the role of Gaali Shiva.

Beguru Colony revolves around the fight to secure a playground in a locality, highlighting the need for spaces where children and youth can engage in physical activities. Manju, who has firsthand experience of the importance of outdoor play, believes the issue is more urgent than ever.

“Today, kids are glued to their phones, and we’re seeing more kids wearing glasses. When we were young, we didn’t have these problems. A playground is essential for their well-being. It’s not just about awareness—it’s about providing a solution,” says Manju.

By channelling his background as a former athlete, Manju brings authenticity to the film’s message. He uses a commercial approach to deliver the importance of physical spaces for the younger generation. Beguru Colony also explores how middle-class youth often become pawns in political struggles, drawing attention to a lesser-discussed issue.

Alongside Rajeev Hanu and Manju, the film stars Pallavi Parva, Keerthi Bhandari, and a strong supporting cast, including Posani Krishna Murali, Rajeev Belawadi, and Syed Salam. With Ravi Films distributing the film, Beguru Colony is set for release in a good number of theatres on January 31 in Karnataka, with a few screenings in Tamil Nadu.

The film has cinematography by Karthik S and music by Abhinandan Kashyap. According to the makers, Beguru Colony is a fight for playgrounds and the future of youth, and it’s not just about land—it’s about the future of the next generation.