I present intimacy or boldness in a pleasant way: Director Kuldeep Cariappa

Nodidavaru Enanthare, a film that quietly took shape, has created a buzz since its trailer release. This debut feature by director Kuldeep Cariappa, starring fine actors such as Naveen Shankar and Apoorva Bharadwaj, along with senior actor Padmavati Rao—making her comeback to Kannada cinema after decades—is set to hit theatres on January 31. The title hints at the reflections and emotions the story carries. Ahead of the film’s release, we caught up with the team to uncover their journey.
“The silence before the release was due to technical challenges,” Kuldeep explains. “Until we were certain about the release date, none of us—including the production house, Hippo and Kiddo Motion Pictures of producer Nagesh Gopal, or the cast—wanted to begin promotions. The response to the trailer has been overwhelming. I usually write a script before cutting the trailer, and I implemented the same approach here. While some on the team were sceptical, the reception has exceeded expectations. People in Bengaluru and Mysuru have been saying, ‘We’ve watched the trailer,’ I hope they treat it as an invitation to theatres.”
Reflecting on the story that explores love in all its forms—self-love, acceptance, and the pursuit of connection—Kuldeep elaborates, “It’s about accepting people, including ourselves, for who they are. That’s the central theme of Nodidavaru Enanthare.”
Naveen Shankar, known for his intense performances, describes his dedication to the role. “For me, a movie is a movie, regardless of its scale. Be it Gurudev Hoysala or Salaar, I approach every role with equal passion. For newcomers like us, we don’t have the luxury of big budgets or long schedules. We must push ourselves to prove that writers and directors can trust us with their stories. The challenges and comfort lie in the character, not the canvas.”
His commitment extended to extreme measures while preparing for intense scenes. “I stayed in an emotional zone for a while, even off-set,” Naveen admits. “Such challenges fuel my passion for acting.”
Apoorva Bharadwaj, who underwent a physical transformation for the role, shares her perspective. “Kuldeep’s story was a ‘luck by chance’ moment for me. He had narrated the script to Naveen, mentioning the kind of female lead he envisioned. Naveen showed him my pictures, and two days later, I was on board. The physical transformation took four months, but emotionally, it wasn’t taxing. The character felt like an extension of myself.”
The film’s first shot was an intimate lip-lock scene. Apoorva recalls, “I was initially nervous, but Naveen and Kuldeep’s guidance made it seamless. What drew me to this project was my belief in Kuldeep’s intuition—his ability to translate the script to screen—and my trust in Naveen’s judgement. It was a liberating experience.”
Naveen reflects on the societal norms addressed in the film. “During my studies, when I dropped out of college, my parents were worried about what others would think. I’ve seen this in my family too, like during my younger sister’s love marriage. My mother was initially concerned about societal opinions, but I reminded her that her happiness mattered most. Over time, I’ve learnt to prioritise my own path.”
Apoorva echoes similar sentiments, wishing to break away from societal barriers. “Across India, regardless of class or region, we all live with the constant thought of ‘What will others think?’ While our generation is slowly overcoming this mindset, it’s still prevalent. I’d want to see a world where people live for themselves rather than for societal approval.”
For Kuldeep, helming his first feature was a journey of learning and adapting. “Working with senior actor Padmavati Rao, who is returning to Kannada cinema after four decades, along with Naveen and Apoorva, was a unique experience. Each of them had a different working style, and my job was to align them to a common vision. Having done ads and commercials before, this was an entirely new journey for me, but I enjoyed it thoroughly.”
The film also delves into bold content, but Kuldeep approaches it sensitively. “Some filmmakers use boldness as a promotional gimmick, focusing on provocative visuals. For me, such scenes should feel natural and comfortable for the actors and audience. The idea is to present intimacy or boldness in a way that’s pleasant and not awkward. Surprisingly, the censoring process varies greatly across regions. Words and scenes accepted in Hindi or Tamil films often face objections here. It’s an interesting dynamic to navigate.”
Despite these challenges, Kuldeep remains optimistic about the film’s reception. “Nodidavaru Enanthare is a breezy, entertaining film. It’s subtle, not loud, and brings out the highs and lows of everyday life. Audiences will find themselves in the shoes of Siddharth, the protagonist, and walk away with a hangover from his journey.”