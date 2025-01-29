I present intimacy or boldness in a pleasant way: Director Kuldeep Cariappa

Nodidavaru Enanthare, a film that quietly took shape, has created a buzz since its trailer release. This debut feature by director Kuldeep Cariappa, starring fine actors such as Naveen Shankar and Apoorva Bharadwaj, along with senior actor Padmavati Rao—making her comeback to Kannada cinema after decades—is set to hit theatres on January 31. The title hints at the reflections and emotions the story carries. Ahead of the film’s release, we caught up with the team to uncover their journey.

“The silence before the release was due to technical challenges,” Kuldeep explains. “Until we were certain about the release date, none of us—including the production house, Hippo and Kiddo Motion Pictures of producer Nagesh Gopal, or the cast—wanted to begin promotions. The response to the trailer has been overwhelming. I usually write a script before cutting the trailer, and I implemented the same approach here. While some on the team were sceptical, the reception has exceeded expectations. People in Bengaluru and Mysuru have been saying, ‘We’ve watched the trailer,’ I hope they treat it as an invitation to theatres.”

Reflecting on the story that explores love in all its forms—self-love, acceptance, and the pursuit of connection—Kuldeep elaborates, “It’s about accepting people, including ourselves, for who they are. That’s the central theme of Nodidavaru Enanthare.”

Naveen Shankar, known for his intense performances, describes his dedication to the role. “For me, a movie is a movie, regardless of its scale. Be it Gurudev Hoysala or Salaar, I approach every role with equal passion. For newcomers like us, we don’t have the luxury of big budgets or long schedules. We must push ourselves to prove that writers and directors can trust us with their stories. The challenges and comfort lie in the character, not the canvas.”