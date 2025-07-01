Capital City gears up for theatrical release this week

Capital City, featuring Rajeev Reddy in the lead role and Ravishankar in a pivotal character, is all set to hit theatres on July 4. Directed by R Anantha Raju, the seasoned filmmaker known for movies like Appu Pappu, Mast Maja Maadi, and Nanda, this film delves into the underbelly of 1990s Bengaluru.
Produced under the Infinity Creations banner, Capital City will be a gripping narrative that blends action with emotion. “This is my 11th directorial venture,” said R Anantha Raju. “Though I’ve known Ravishankar for years, this is our first collaboration. The story is set in the 1990s and focuses on a troubled protagonist navigating the dangerous world of the Bengaluru underworld. Though the film is rooted in action, it has all the essential cinematic elements that appeal to a wide audience.” Veteran actor Ravishankar expressed his enthusiasm about the film and the lead actor. “From what I’ve seen, Rajeev Reddy’s performance is impressive. I play a unique character in this story,” he said.
Rajeev Reddy described Capital City as a revenge drama layered with emotion and intensity. “The film explores what happens when someone is pushed to the edge. It was a privilege working alongside seasoned actors like Ravishankar and Suman,” he shared.
The film also stars Prerana as the female lead and features a strong supporting cast including Sharath Lohitashwa, KS Sridhar, and Colonel Rajendra, who is also one of the producers along with Manjunath and Krishnamurthy.
With music by Nag and cinematography by Pradeep, Capital City is scheduled to release in over 200 theatres across Karnataka this week.