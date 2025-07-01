Vinay Rajkumar’s Andondittu Kaala locks release date; second single rekindles 90s school romance

Vinay Rajkumar's Andontittu Kaala, which has been in the making for a few years, is finally set to release in theatres on August 29. Alongside the announcement, the team unveiled the film’s second track, 'Areyare Yaao Ivalu', a nostalgic tune that takes listeners back to their school days. Uniquely, the song was launched by school students, turning the event into a celebration of youth, memories, and the innocence of first love.
The film’s first song, 'Mungaaru Maleyalli'..., has already garnered over 36 million views, striking a chord across Karnataka. The newly released track is expected to follow suit. Composed by Raghavendra V with lyrics by Arasu Anthare, the song features Vinay Rajkumar and Nisha Ravikrishnan in a 90s school setting. The actors donned school uniforms to portray their younger selves in this sequence.
“This song is very close to my heart,” said Vinay, adding, “Playing a 16-year-old was fun but challenging. Losing weight for the role reminded me of my school days.” On the other hand, Nisha added, “Though my role is small, it carries weight. The team was supportive, and working with Vinay was a delight.”
Directed by Keerthi Krishnappa in his debut, Andondittu Kaala is backed by Bhuvan Suresh's Bhuvan Movies banner. The film also stars Aditi Prabhudeva, Jagappa, Aruna Balaraj, and features a guest appearance by Ravichandran. While cinematography is by Abhishek Kasargod, editing will be handled by Keerthi himself.