Vinay Rajkumar’s Andondittu Kaala locks release date; second single rekindles 90s school romance

Vinay Rajkumar's Andontittu Kaala, which has been in the making for a few years, is finally set to release in theatres on August 29. Alongside the announcement, the team unveiled the film’s second track, 'Areyare Yaao Ivalu', a nostalgic tune that takes listeners back to their school days. Uniquely, the song was launched by school students, turning the event into a celebration of youth, memories, and the innocence of first love.

The film’s first song, 'Mungaaru Maleyalli'..., has already garnered over 36 million views, striking a chord across Karnataka. The newly released track is expected to follow suit. Composed by Raghavendra V with lyrics by Arasu Anthare, the song features Vinay Rajkumar and Nisha Ravikrishnan in a 90s school setting. The actors donned school uniforms to portray their younger selves in this sequence.