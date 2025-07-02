Ganesh’s eye-catching avatar as Hanuman in Yours Sincerely Raam steals the spotlight

Golden Star Ganesh is currently juggling multiple projects. Among them is Yours Sincerely Raam, which marks the directorial debut of AR Vikhyath and also stars Ramesh Aravind and Bhavana Menon. The romantic drama unfolds across multiple timelines, with the 1990s forming its emotional centre.
Produced by Satya Rayala under Rayala Studios, the film is nearly halfway through shooting. On Tuesday, Ganesh’s birthday, the makers revealed a new poster that instantly grabs attention. Set against the backdrop of Kashmir, the image features Ganesh in an eye-catching Hanuman avatar, sitting on the rear seat of a cycle. The character Raam, whose face is hidden, is pedalling ahead. Ganesh holds a letter in his hand and flashes a soft, charming smile.
“This particular scene carries a lot of weight in the film. It draws inspiration from mythology but blends seamlessly into the modern narrative. There’s a Ramayana touch, but also a very human, emotional connection," says Vikhyath
The poster hints at deeper themes, and the presence of burqa-clad women and military personnel in the background adds more details to the story’s setting and tone. While Vikhyath isn’t revealing too much yet, he shares that this sequence is one of the most significant in the film.
“Ganesh absolutely loved dressing up as Hanuman. The costume, the expression, his smile in that moment is magic,” he adds. While the film’s full cast is still being kept under wraps, it will have Naveen Kumar as the cinematographer, and J Anoop Seelin as the composer.
Meanwhile, with filming currently in progress, Yours Sincerely Raam is aiming for a December release, a lucky month for Ganesh. It was in December 2006 that Mungaru Male hit the screens, turning Ganesh into the Golden Star.
The team hopes to wrap up shooting soon, with an official release date expected to be announced shortly. “Yours Sincerely Raam, with its soulful story and Ganesh in a never-seen-before avatar, is shaping up to be something truly special for all of us,” Vikhyath concludes.