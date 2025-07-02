Ganesh’s eye-catching avatar as Hanuman in Yours Sincerely Raam steals the spotlight



“Ganesh absolutely loved dressing up as Hanuman. The costume, the expression, his smile in that moment is magic,” he adds. While the film’s full cast is still being kept under wraps, it will have Naveen Kumar as the cinematographer, and J Anoop Seelin as the composer.

Meanwhile, with filming currently in progress, Yours Sincerely Raam is aiming for a December release, a lucky month for Ganesh. It was in December 2006 that Mungaru Male hit the screens, turning Ganesh into the Golden Star.



The team hopes to wrap up shooting soon, with an official release date expected to be announced shortly. “Yours Sincerely Raam, with its soulful story and Ganesh in a never-seen-before avatar, is shaping up to be something truly special for all of us,” Vikhyath concludes.