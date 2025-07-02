Komal Kumar takes on dual shades in Sangeetha Bar and Restaurant

Actor Komal Kumar is all set to appear before audiences in a brand-new avatar in Sangeetha Bar and Restaurant, a film that blends comedy, fantasy, and spiritual themes. Going by the recently released poster featuring the actor in a quirky Superman-inspired look, it is clear that the film will have an unconventional narrative.

Directed by Sandesh Shetty Ajri, known for Kathale Kone, Inaamdaar, and Gumti, the film is produced by Vikas S Shetty under the Jyothi Productions banner. Sandesh has also written the story and screenplay.

“This is a story that runs across two timelines. Komal plays a modern-day Superman figure, but there’s a deeper spiritual connection as well. He also portrays a failed filmmaker, and we explore his dual journey, comic in the first half, and subtly spiritual in the second. He even appears as an artist, like a painter,” Sandesh explains.