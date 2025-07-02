Komal Kumar takes on dual shades in Sangeetha Bar and Restaurant

Actor Komal Kumar is all set to appear before audiences in a brand-new avatar in Sangeetha Bar and Restaurant, a film that blends comedy, fantasy, and spiritual themes. Going by the recently released poster featuring the actor in a quirky Superman-inspired look, it is clear that the film will have an unconventional narrative.
Directed by Sandesh Shetty Ajri, known for Kathale Kone, Inaamdaar, and Gumti, the film is produced by Vikas S Shetty under the Jyothi Productions banner. Sandesh has also written the story and screenplay.
“This is a story that runs across two timelines. Komal plays a modern-day Superman figure, but there’s a deeper spiritual connection as well. He also portrays a failed filmmaker, and we explore his dual journey, comic in the first half, and subtly spiritual in the second. He even appears as an artist, like a painter,” Sandesh explains.
Speaking at the title reveal event, Komal said, “As the title suggests, this is a very different kind of film. My character has two shades, one is humorous, the other quiet and introspective. There’s a lot I’m excited to share as we move forward with promotions.”
Adding to the interest is actor Meghana Raj Sarja, returning to Kannada cinema after a hiatus. “Many thought I had stepped away from films, but that’s not true,” she said. “I’ve been waiting for the right script, and Sangeetha Bar and Restaurant offered me something fresh. I play a 19th-century queen, which is a very different role for me. I’m confident the audience will love it.”
Anusha Rai stars opposite Komal as the female lead, while Bigg Boss fame Siri Prabhakar plays a pivotal role. The ensemble cast also includes MK Math, Prakash Tumminadu, Vardhan Vajradheer Jain, Varadan Thirthhalli, Karthik Rao, Ravi Rama Kunja, Prashanth Siddhi, Nagaraj Byndoor, and Karunakar Kundar.
The film has cinematography by Sajeesh Raj and music by Pranshu Jha.