The audience’s admiration and support played a big role in my return to Bigg Boss: Kichcha Sudeep

Kichcha Sudeep has officially announced his return as the host of Bigg Boss Kannada for its 12th season, reversing his earlier decision to step away from the show. The announcement was made at a press conference on June 30 by Colors Kannada, the channel that airs the popular reality series.

Sudeep, who exited the show in January after an impressive 11-season run, cited the overwhelming love and support from fans as the key reason for his comeback.

“The audience’s admiration and constant encouragement played a big role in my decision. I realised that the connection I’ve built with them through this show is something truly special,” Sudeep shared.

Not only will he return for Season 12, but he has also signed on to host three more seasons, further solidifying his bond with the show and its viewers.