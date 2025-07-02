The audience’s admiration and support played a big role in my return to Bigg Boss: Kichcha Sudeep

Kichcha Sudeep has officially announced his return as the host of Bigg Boss Kannada for its 12th season, reversing his earlier decision to step away from the show. The announcement was made at a press conference on June 30 by Colors Kannada, the channel that airs the popular reality series.
Sudeep, who exited the show in January after an impressive 11-season run, cited the overwhelming love and support from fans as the key reason for his comeback.
“The audience’s admiration and constant encouragement played a big role in my decision. I realised that the connection I’ve built with them through this show is something truly special,” Sudeep shared.
Not only will he return for Season 12, but he has also signed on to host three more seasons, further solidifying his bond with the show and its viewers.
Fans had expressed deep disappointment when Sudeep announced his departure, stating that Bigg Boss Kannada wouldn’t be the same without him. Social media was flooded with emotional appeals, urging him to reconsider.
“Bigg Boss is not just a show anymore, it’s a journey I’ve shared with viewers over the years. Hosting it takes immense commitment, and I’m ready to continue this incredible run,” he added.
While the premiere date for Season 12 is yet to be revealed, Colors Kannada confirmed that promos—reportedly shot on a grand scale—will be released soon. There’s also buzz around whether this season will include commoners, a format the show has explored in the past.
Sudeep’s initial decision to step down was rooted in his concern that Kannada wasn't getting due respect in the broader Bigg Boss framework.
“You can do anything on any channel, but our roots are in Kannada. Show some love for Kannada—from the top. We had no issues with the channel team here, but I didn’t see that love from the higher-ups,” he said.
He clarified it wasn’t an accusation but his personal view. When Colors Kannada approached him again, and during his 12 meetings with the channel members, he voiced his concerns.
“Our Kannada TRPs are unmatched—that’s due to everyone’s hard work. But is promotion the only thing that matters? Come visit us. Show some love to our contestants. Give them a house that feels like more than four walls. My stage is my strength. The entire Bigg Boss journey plays out there. It should be clean and comfortable. The love from our people matters the most to me,” said Sudeep.
Sudeep hints at kickstarting another project soon
Apart from his return to television, Sudeep has also hinted at his film projects. The actor revealed that along with Billa Ranga Badshaa directed by Anup Bhandari, he will kickstart a new film this month and is hopeful to release it by the end of the year. Although details remain under wraps, industry sources suggest that the film will reunite the actor with Max director Vijay Karthikeyan. However, there is no confirmation if this will be a sequel or a completely different film.