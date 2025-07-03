Ganesh turns ‘Django Krishnamurthy’ in Arasu Anthare’s next

Actor Ganesh, who has been working selectively on projects, has now teamed up with lyricist-turned-director Arasu Anthare for a unique collaboration. The upcoming film, titled Django Krishnamurthy, marks their first venture together. The project is being produced by SC Ravi Bhadravathi under the banner of SNT Enterprises.

The makers recently completed the first shooting schedule, and they unveiled the film’s title on Wednesday, Ganesh’s birthday. Speaking about the title, director Arasu Anthare said, “He leads an unusual lifestyle and thinks differently—it’s been that way since birth. ‘ Django’ was a nickname we used among friends for someone who acted out of the ordinary. The same holds true for the character played by Ganesh.”

The quirky title has already sparked interest among cinema enthusiasts alike. The first phase of filming, held in Bengaluru, has been successfully wrapped up, and preparations for the second schedule are currently underway.

Starring opposite Ganesh is actor Amritha Aiyer, best known for her performance in the film HanuMan. The supporting cast includes seasoned actors such as Rangayana Raghu, Ravishankar Gowda, Cockroach Sudhi, Arun Balaraj, and Om Prakash Rao, further enhancing the film’s star appeal. Ramesh Indira is the latest to join the cast.