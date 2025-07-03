Raaga duo Mithra and PC Shekar reunite for Mahaan

Director PC Shekar, who is helming Mahaan, produced by Prakash S Budur and starring Vijay Raghavendra in the lead role, has roped in noted actor Mithra for a prominent part in the film.
“After Raaga, I continued working with director PC Shekar. My performance in Raaga was appreciated widely, and now I’m playing a significant role in Mahaan as well. The moment he narrated the story, I liked it and immediately agreed to be a part of it. Producer Prakash Budur is backing a film with a strong and meaningful storyline, and Vijay Raghavendra is a phenomenal actor. It’s a joy to share screen space with him," shares Mithra on his excitement of joining Shekar's film. "Mahaan has a socially relevant theme, and Shekar has put together a role that suits Vijay and other characters perfectly. My character travels alongside the protagonist throughout the film. I believe the audience will enjoy our on-screen chemistry.”
PC Shekar says, “The combination of Mithra and me in Raaga was a hit and is still remembered. Since then, I haven’t cast him in any of my films because I didn’t want to offer him minor roles. Mithra won a State Award for Raaga, and he brought that character to life. While writing Mahaan, I felt he was the perfect fit for this role. It’s a strong character that stays with the hero from beginning to end, like Krishna beside Arjuna in Kurukshetra. I believe audiences will truly appreciate Mithra in Mahaan.”