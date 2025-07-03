Srini's Birbal 2, backed by KVN Productions, to go on floors

Director Srini, known for his action-thriller Ghost starring Shivarajkumar, is all set to revive his detective drama with Birbal 2. Sources reveal that the sequel has officially kicked off, with the high-profile KVN Productions backing the project. Venkat K Narayana is already backing KD, starring Dhruva Sarja, and the much-anticipated Jana Nayagan with Tamil superstar Vijay.



Though the project details have been kept under wraps, Cinema Express has learnt that Birbal 2 quietly commenced with a formal muhurath, and shooting is expected to begin later this week.