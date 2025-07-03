Srini's Birbal 2, backed by KVN Productions, to go on floors

Director Srini, known for his action-thriller Ghost starring Shivarajkumar, is all set to revive his detective drama with Birbal 2. Sources reveal that the sequel has officially kicked off, with the high-profile KVN Productions backing the project. Venkat K Narayana is already backing KD, starring Dhruva Sarja, and the much-anticipated Jana Nayagan with Tamil superstar Vijay.
Though the project details have been kept under wraps, Cinema Express has learnt that Birbal 2 quietly commenced with a formal muhurath, and shooting is expected to begin later this week.
Srini had previously teased fans by subtly incorporating the Birbal character into Ghost, sparking buzz about a potential crossover. This has now materialised into what could be a unique Ghost-Birbal multiverse, adding a fresh dimension to the upcoming sequel.
The original Birbal: Case 1 – Finding Vajramuni, released in 2019, marked the debut of Rukmini Vasanth, who has since gained critical acclaim for her performances in Sapta Sagaradaache Ello and Bagheera, among other films. However, it is understood that Rukmini will not be returning for the sequel, and Srini is on the lookout for a new female lead.
Further details about the cast and crew are being kept confidential for now. An official announcement is expected soon from Srini and KVN Productions.