Chandu to be launched under Thoogudeepa Productions

Chandu, as we know, is yet another emerging talent from the Thoogudeepa family stepping into the spotlight, getting ready to enter the silver screen. He is the nephew of leading Kannada actor Darshan and director Dinakar Thoogudeepa, and is all set to make his debut as an actor. Speculation about his launch has been doing the rounds for a while, but it now seems the project is finally taking shape.
According to sources close to the development, Dinakar Thoogudeepa has taken charge as the director for Chandu's launch vehicle. The Navagraha and Sarathi filmmaker has reportedly completed the story and is currently working on the screenplay, which he aims to finalise by the end of July. The project is expected to go on floors shortly after, with a grand muhurat planned in the coming months.
What makes this launch even more special is the revival of the Thoogudeepa Productions banner, which was behind memorable Kannada films like Navagraha, Jothe Jotheyali, Bul Bul, and Maduveya Mamatheya Kareyole. The banner had been on a long hiatus, and Chandu's film marks its much-anticipated return to production.
In addition, producer Suresh Babu is set to back the project under the Ananya and Aishwarya Creations banner, further strengthening the production support.
Dinakar, known for his signature blend of emotion, action, and family values, is said to be crafting a family entertainer for Chandu’s debut. What’s further interesting—and sure to grab attention—is that Challenging Star Darshan is also set to play a prominent role in the film. While details remain under wraps, his presence will add star power and boost to Chandu’s launch.
Chandu's, for his part, has been diligently preparing for his entry into cinema. He has trained at Natana Rangashaale, the theatre school founded by Mandya Ramesh, and has also been closely involved in the making of Darshan's films such as Roberrt, Kaatera, and the upcoming Devil. These on-ground experiences have provided him with valuable, hands-on training in both acting and filmmaking.