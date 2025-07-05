Chandu to be launched under Thoogudeepa Productions

Chandu, as we know, is yet another emerging talent from the Thoogudeepa family stepping into the spotlight, getting ready to enter the silver screen. He is the nephew of leading Kannada actor Darshan and director Dinakar Thoogudeepa, and is all set to make his debut as an actor. Speculation about his launch has been doing the rounds for a while, but it now seems the project is finally taking shape.



According to sources close to the development, Dinakar Thoogudeepa has taken charge as the director for Chandu's launch vehicle. The Navagraha and Sarathi filmmaker has reportedly completed the story and is currently working on the screenplay, which he aims to finalise by the end of July. The project is expected to go on floors shortly after, with a grand muhurat planned in the coming months.



