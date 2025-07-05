Dhananjaya exudes retro swag in the first look of 666 Operation Dream Theatre

Hemanth M Rao's upcoming directorial 666 Operation Dream Theatre has piqued interest, especially among fans of Shivarajkumar and Dhananjaya. Adding to the curiosity, the makers have dropped the first look of Dhananjaya, and he is all swag.
Unveiled in two distinct avatars, the posters bring a stylised character. The first, a close-up drenched in retro tones, shows Dhananjaya with an intense look, composed yet hinting at chaos, evoking the magnetism of a secret agent with a plan.
The second is a full-bodied blast from the past featuring Dhananjaya with a Tommy gun, eyes gleaming with playful rage, exuding timeless cool. A clever nod to Dr Rajkumar’s 999 series adds a nostalgic twist, with an intriguing easter egg tucked into the design.
"When an actor finds a director with vision and a team that breathes cinema, you become a child again, completely immersed in the process. That’s what happened here,” says Dhananjaya, as he credits director Hemanth M Rao and producer Dr Vaishak J Gowda for creating an environment of passion. “During the look test, I was stunned—they had collected every look from my past films, studying them to make sure this character felt fresh and untried. That kind of hunger moved me," he added.
As for the film, Dhananjaya teases, “It’s unlike anything I’ve done. 666 Operation Dream Theatre will keep audiences hooked from the start, with surprises at every turn.”
Directed by Hemanth M Rao and produced under Vaishak J Films, the film's team includes Charan Raj composing music, Advaitha Gurumurthy as the cinematographer, and Vishwas Kashyap handling the production design.
Dr Shivarajkumar will also appear in a major role. The film is set to go on floors this July with a grand bilingual release in Kannada and Telugu.