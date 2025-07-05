Dhananjaya exudes retro swag in the first look of 666 Operation Dream Theatre



Hemanth M Rao's upcoming directorial 666 Operation Dream Theatre has piqued interest, especially among fans of Shivarajkumar and Dhananjaya. Adding to the curiosity, the makers have dropped the first look of Dhananjaya, and he is all swag.



Unveiled in two distinct avatars, the posters bring a stylised character. The first, a close-up drenched in retro tones, shows Dhananjaya with an intense look, composed yet hinting at chaos, evoking the magnetism of a secret agent with a plan.



The second is a full-bodied blast from the past featuring Dhananjaya with a Tommy gun, eyes gleaming with playful rage, exuding timeless cool. A clever nod to Dr Rajkumar’s 999 series adds a nostalgic twist, with an intriguing easter egg tucked into the design.