Kichcha Sudeep: 'Given the current uncertainty in Kannada cinema, I feel the need to bring out a film this year'

Kichcha Sudeep has officially announced his 47th film, tentatively titled K47, which is set to go on floors on July 7 in Chennai. Billed to be a high-octane action thriller, the film reunites Sudeep with Max director Vijay Kartikeyan, and it will be backed by Sathya Jyothi Films, the noted Tamil production house known for producing Vishnuvardhan’s 1986 film, Sathya Jyothi.

While Sudeep is already shooting Anup Bhandari’s fantasy epic Billa Ranga Baasha, he wanted to simultaneously work on a film that could release sooner. Interestingly, the makers of K47 are targeting a December 25, 2025 release.

“Billa Ranga Baasha is a massive film with elaborate sets and world-building—it will take time. But in between, I wanted to give a film this year, and we hope K47 will be shot quickly. The goal is to release it by December 25 this year. This might seem impossible, but we’ll give it everything. Given the current uncertainty in Kannada cinema, I feel the need to bring out a film this year.”