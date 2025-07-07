Ravichandra AJ's Janani Pictures to distribute Mansore's Doora Theera Yaana

Ravichandra AJ, the driving force behind Janani Pictures, made headlines with his debut production Blink, India’s first musical sci-fi thriller. The film was dubbed in seven languages and subtitled in 21, making it the only Kannada film to achieve such a feat in 2024. Known for his hands-on approach, Ravichandra also personally distributed Blink across Karnataka.

As both a producer and distributor, Ravichandra has backed notable titles like Behind the Scenes, Anamadheya Ashoka Kumar, Nodidavaru Yenantare, Bhava Theera Yaana, Edagaiye Apaghatakke Karana, and several more set for release this year. He also serves as executive producer for Theertha Roopa Tandeyavarige, directed by Ramenahalli Jagannath.

Ravichandra now brings Doora Theera Yaana to audiences, distributing the reflective travel drama under the Janani Pictures banner. The film, directed by Mansore, is scheduled for release on July 11.