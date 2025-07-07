Ravichandra AJ's Janani Pictures to distribute Mansore's Doora Theera Yaana

Ravichandra AJ, the driving force behind Janani Pictures, made headlines with his debut production Blink, India’s first musical sci-fi thriller. The film was dubbed in seven languages and subtitled in 21, making it the only Kannada film to achieve such a feat in 2024. Known for his hands-on approach, Ravichandra also personally distributed Blink across Karnataka.
As both a producer and distributor, Ravichandra has backed notable titles like Behind the Scenes, Anamadheya Ashoka Kumar, Nodidavaru Yenantare, Bhava Theera Yaana, Edagaiye Apaghatakke Karana, and several more set for release this year. He also serves as executive producer for Theertha Roopa Tandeyavarige, directed by Ramenahalli Jagannath.
Ravichandra now brings Doora Theera Yaana to audiences, distributing the reflective travel drama under the Janani Pictures banner. The film, directed by Mansore, is scheduled for release on July 11.
Produced by Devaraj under the D Creations banner, Doora Theera Yaana stars Vijay Krishna and Priyanka Kumar in the lead roles. Both are professional software engineers who pursue music as a hobby. Their search for love forms the heart of this modern romance. The film features music by Bakkesh-Karthik, cinematography by Shekar Chandra, dialogues by Chetana Theerthalli, and editing by Nagendra K Ujjani.
Ravichandra believes in storytelling beyond boundaries. “It’s not just about returns, it’s about reaching hearts. By reinvesting OTT earnings into multi-language dubbing, my production house Janani Pictures remains committed to making Kannada cinema globally accessible," he says.