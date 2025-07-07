Sudeep to add star power to Prem's KD in a key role

The much-anticipated KD – The Devil, directed by Prem and starring Dhruva Sarja, continues to stay in the spotlight. Backed by KVN Productions, the film has been in the making for some time. While there have been ongoing discussions around its release, the team is currently getting ready to shoot a major sequence, and there’s a surprise in store.
Latest reports confirm that Sudeep has been brought on board for a significant role in the film. This adds even more star power to a cast that already includes Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty, and Reeshma Nanaiah.
Earlier rumours had hinted at Shivarajkumar making a special appearance, but the makers are said to have finalised Sudeep for the role instead. His character details are being kept under wraps, but sources say he is expected to join the shoot later this month.
This marks a reunion for Prem and Sudeep, who last worked together on The Villain, which also featured Shivarajkumar. KD will also be Sudeep's first with KVN Productions.
Produced by Venkat K Narayana, with Arjun Janya composing the music, and William David and Srinivas P Prabhu handling cinematography and editing, respectively, KD – The Devil is currently in post-production and aiming for a September release.
KD Teaser to be launched across five states starting July 10
As director Prem's KD – The Devil gears up for a multilingual release, the makers have kick-started promotions with a teaser launch planned across five states. The promotional tour will begin in Mumbai and Hyderabad on July 10, followed by Chennai and locations in Kerala, and will conclude in Bengaluru. The entire cast and crew are expected to be present at these events, making it a grand promotional campaign leading up to the film's release. The film, inspired by real-life incidents, is set against the backdrop of old Bengaluru during the 1970s and 80s, and is billed as a riveting tale that blends intense action with emotional depth.