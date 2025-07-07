Sudeep to add star power to Prem's KD in a key role

Earlier rumours had hinted at Shivarajkumar making a special appearance, but the makers are said to have finalised Sudeep for the role instead. His character details are being kept under wraps, but sources say he is expected to join the shoot later this month.

This marks a reunion for Prem and Sudeep, who last worked together on The Villain, which also featured Shivarajkumar. KD will also be Sudeep's first with KVN Productions.

Produced by Venkat K Narayana, with Arjun Janya composing the music, and William David and Srinivas P Prabhu handling cinematography and editing, respectively, KD – The Devil is currently in post-production and aiming for a September release.