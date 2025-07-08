Rowdy Rhymes from Ekka puts a playful spin on rowdy life

After the success of the title track and the catchy 'Bangle Bangari', the makers of Ekka have now dropped another foot-tapping number, 'Rowdy Rhymes', unveiled on Anand Audio’s YouTube channel. 'Rowdy Rhymes' is a unique and quirky song that captures the essence of rowdy culture in a fun and engaging way. It takes the listener on a lyrical journey through the alphabet — from A to Z — presenting different shades and traits of a rowdy's life. Music director Charan Raj, known for his experimental and trendsetting tunes, delivers yet another catchy composition.

The lyrics for the song have been penned by Nagarjun Sharma and the film’s director, Rohit Padaki. Lending their own voices to the song, Charan Raj and Rohit Padaki add an authentic touch to the track.

Ekka is directed by Rohit Padaki. The film is jointly produced by Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar’s PRK Productions, Jayanna and Bogendra’s Jayanna Films, and Karthik Gowda’s KRG Studios.

The film features Deadly Soma fame Aditya in a prominent role, alongside Bollywood actor Atul Kulkarni. The female leads in the film are Sanjana Anand and Sampada. The film is all set for a grand release across Karnataka on July 18.