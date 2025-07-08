Tharun Kishore Sudhir’s next production starring Raanna and Priyanka Achar titled Elumale

Tharun Kishore Sudhir, the director of Chowka, Roberrt, and Kaatera, who made his production debut with Guru Shishyaru, is now gearing up for his sophomore project under his banner, Tharun Sudhir Kreatiivez. The upcoming trilingual co-produced with Atlanta Nagendra and directed by Punit Rangaswamy, has wrapped up its shoot and is now entering post-production, and the makers revealed the title as Elumale.
While Century star Shivarajkumar and director Prem unveiled the Kannada title, director Karthik Subbaraj and filmmaker Puri Jagannadh revealed the Tamil and Telugu versions, respectively. “Shivanna and director Prem have an emotional connection to Elumale. Shivanna introduced the region to the audience through the iconic song Kolumande, and Prem’s lyrics in Jogi, carried references like Elumale Janugama Deva,” Tharun added.
Elumale draws from the real-life story that occurred in the early 2000s. “The name Elumale itself is rooted in the geography and culture of the region,” Tharun explained. “It refers to the seven hills (elu = seven, male = hill) that form a spiritual and geographical border between the two states. It’s also the very place, Charamrajnagar, where Dr. Rajkumar was born," he added.
Billed as an intense love thriller, Elumale unfolds against the backdrop of Male Mahadeshwara Betta — a revered hill region bordering Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. The film, set primarily during the night, explores a cross-border love story between a boy from Chamarajanagar in Karnataka and a girl from Salem district in Tamil Nadu.
The film stars Ek Love Ya actor Raanna, and Priyanka Achar, the winner of Mahanati, marking her debut. Interestingly, Tharun, who worked with Jagapati Babu in Roberrt, has roped in the actor for a key role based on a real-life individual (whose identity is intentionally being kept under wraps). The film also features actor Kishore as a cop, and senior actor TS Nagabharana. Interestingly, the project also marks the acting debut of Jagappa, a popular face from the reality show Comedy Khiladigalu.
Speaking about the project, Tharun said, “Director Punit Rangaswamy had previously worked with us in Kaatera. When he came to me with the story of Elumale, I knew it had heart and intensity. Initially, I didn't tell him I would produce it, but his only request was that whoever came onboard, I should back him completely. I saw his potential and decided to support him.”
The film's music is by D Imman, and its cinematography is by Advaitha Gurumurthy. Elumale is expected to release in Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu. “The censor process will be completed by August. Based on the release calendar of other big films, we’re aiming for a September 2025 release,” said Tharun.