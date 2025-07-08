Tharun Kishore Sudhir’s next production starring Raanna and Priyanka Achar titled Elumale



Elumale draws from the real-life story that occurred in the early 2000s. “The name Elumale itself is rooted in the geography and culture of the region,” Tharun explained. “It refers to the seven hills (elu = seven, male = hill) that form a spiritual and geographical border between the two states. It’s also the very place, Charamrajnagar, where Dr. Rajkumar was born," he added.



Billed as an intense love thriller, Elumale unfolds against the backdrop of Male Mahadeshwara Betta — a revered hill region bordering Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. The film, set primarily during the night, explores a cross-border love story between a boy from Chamarajanagar in Karnataka and a girl from Salem district in Tamil Nadu.