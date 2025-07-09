If the film doesn't match the music, people won’t show up: Ganesh

Golden Star Ganesh, who unveiled the romantic track 'Nee Nanna', from the upcoming film Nidradevi Next Door, shared, “The song is sweet and the lead pair looks charming. But audiences expect more these days. If the film doesn’t match the quality of its music, they won’t show up at theatres. I'm happy the makers are re-recording it with a Kannada singer. Language is our identity.”

Produced by Jayaram Devasamudra under Suram Movies and directed by debutant Surag, the film stars Praveer and Rishika in lead roles. The movie first caught attention with its quirky title and later with its 'Sleepless Anthem', launched by Duniya Vijay, which has crossed over a million views. This second track, 'Nee Nanna', composed by Nakul Abhyankar and penned by Raghavendra Kamath, was originally sung by Sonu Nigam. However, following recent controversies, the team decided not to feature his version in the film.