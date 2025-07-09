Love Mocktail 3 will be my most emotional film yet: Krishna

Love Mocktail, the directorial debut of actor Krishna, who also produced the film along with his wife and actor Milana Nagaraj, was released in 2020. It was not just a surprise hit; it went on to become a state award-winning classic. What began as a deeply personal project has now blossomed into a Kannada film franchise that fans emotionally connect with. Following the success of Love Mocktail 2 in 2022, the couple is ready to embark on the third chapter, Love Mocktail 3, with shooting set to commence tomorrow. This time, the story takes a tender turn.
The film quietly commenced with a script pooja at a temple recently. “We didn’t want anything flashy,” says Krishna. “This series began in a very personal space, and we want to keep that spirit intact.” Milana Nagaraj, who has grown to become a creative pillar of the franchise as a producer, reveals she was eager to kickstart the third instalment earlier. “I kept pushing to start Love Mocktail 3 faster,” she says. “We were busy with other film commitments, and I had Pari, our daughter, to care for. But one and a half months ago, we found the right plot, and that gave us the push we needed.” The official shoot begins on Thursday, with Krishna directing and co-producing the film under their home banner, Krishna Talkies, along with Milana Nagaraj. “People appreciated me as a director through Love Mocktail, and that’s something I hold close. But this time, I’m not just continuing a story, I’m evolving with it,” says Krishna. Known for his improvisational approach, Krishna says he prepares two to three versions of each scene before shoot day. “I shoot maybe two scenes in a day, then take a break for three days. I need that clarity, not just for technical perfection but for emotional connection,” he explains. “Even though I have a bound script, I rewrite dialogues if I don’t like the scene. Once I get that emotional anchor, the rest flows.”
Unlike the previous two films that focused on love and heartbreak, Love Mocktail 3 delves deeper into emotional territory. “This one is more of an emotional family drama. The core is a father-daughter bond. But we’re still keeping the continuity and connection with Adi’s life story.” He then adds, “We started writing almost one-and-a-half years ago. But I wasn’t happy with the second half, so I held back. Then suddenly, by the end of May, I cracked a new perspective. I went to Goa alone, sat with the script for three days, and I found it.” The dialogues for the first half took another 15 days to shape, and Krishna says it took years of contemplation to find the right one-liner to move the story forward. “That’s the thing with this franchise — I can’t fake it. It has to come from somewhere real.”
Sequels in Kannada cinema are rare, but when characters strike a chord, continuing their stories feels natural. “When the audience connects with characters, it becomes our responsibility to carry that forward. Love Mocktail is Adi’s journey. Nidhi’s story is done, but Adi’s life goes on. Krishna confirms that while the core team from the first two films are set to return, the new film will also bring in fresh talent. “Auditions are currently underway. We’re looking for new actors, but everyone from the original Love Mocktail are part of this journey as well,” he says. The team is also excited about introducing extraordinary new characters, and this time around, there is no conventional heroine. “It’s a different angle. The father-daughter relationship takes centre stage. We’re flipping new pages in Adi’s life,” says Milana.
While Krishna has nearly completed shooting for Brat, with just one song left, and Father is getting ready for release, he is clear that he won’t take up any new project until Love Mocktail 3 is complete. Interestingly, like the previous instalments, the team is aiming for a February 13, 2026 release, a date that holds sentimental value for both Krishna and Milana. The original and the sequel were also released around the same time, close to their wedding anniversary.
As the cameras get ready to roll again, Krishna sums up the emotion driving this project. “Love Mocktail 3 is not just a continuation, it’s a culmination of emotion, evolution, and everything this franchise stands for.”