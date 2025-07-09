Love Mocktail 3 will be my most emotional film yet: Krishna

Love Mocktail, the directorial debut of actor Krishna, who also produced the film along with his wife and actor Milana Nagaraj, was released in 2020. It was not just a surprise hit; it went on to become a state award-winning classic. What began as a deeply personal project has now blossomed into a Kannada film franchise that fans emotionally connect with. Following the success of Love Mocktail 2 in 2022, the couple is ready to embark on the third chapter, Love Mocktail 3, with shooting set to commence tomorrow. This time, the story takes a tender turn.

The film quietly commenced with a script pooja at a temple recently. “We didn’t want anything flashy,” says Krishna. “This series began in a very personal space, and we want to keep that spirit intact.” Milana Nagaraj, who has grown to become a creative pillar of the franchise as a producer, reveals she was eager to kickstart the third instalment earlier. “I kept pushing to start Love Mocktail 3 faster,” she says. “We were busy with other film commitments, and I had Pari, our daughter, to care for. But one and a half months ago, we found the right plot, and that gave us the push we needed.” The official shoot begins on Thursday, with Krishna directing and co-producing the film under their home banner, Krishna Talkies, along with Milana Nagaraj. “People appreciated me as a director through Love Mocktail, and that’s something I hold close. But this time, I’m not just continuing a story, I’m evolving with it,” says Krishna. Known for his improvisational approach, Krishna says he prepares two to three versions of each scene before shoot day. “I shoot maybe two scenes in a day, then take a break for three days. I need that clarity, not just for technical perfection but for emotional connection,” he explains. “Even though I have a bound script, I rewrite dialogues if I don’t like the scene. Once I get that emotional anchor, the rest flows.”