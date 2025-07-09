Srinagar Kitty's Veshagalu inspired by Ravi Belagere’s novel

Following the success of Sanju Weds Geetha 2, Srinagar Kitty steps into his next project, Veshagalu, a film rooted in legacy, literature, and performances. The story is based on the late Ravi Belagere’s acclaimed novel of the same name, who also happens to be Kitty’s father-in-law. Fittingly, the title and first look were unveiled on Kitty’s birthday.

The poster, released by production house Green Tree Studios and presented by Srinagar Kitty and Bhavana Belagere, captures the duality and drama the film aims to portray. In a dual role, on one side, Kitty appears in a spiritually intense look, draped in white, adorned with rudraksha beads, calm and meditative. On the other hand, he plays a vibrant performer in a woman's avatar, beaming with colour and expressive energy. Between them, multiple avatars emerge from a grand wooden door, symbolising the many roles people wear in life.