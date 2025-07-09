Srinagar Kitty's Veshagalu inspired by Ravi Belagere’s novel
Following the success of Sanju Weds Geetha 2, Srinagar Kitty steps into his next project, Veshagalu, a film rooted in legacy, literature, and performances. The story is based on the late Ravi Belagere’s acclaimed novel of the same name, who also happens to be Kitty’s father-in-law. Fittingly, the title and first look were unveiled on Kitty’s birthday.
The poster, released by production house Green Tree Studios and presented by Srinagar Kitty and Bhavana Belagere, captures the duality and drama the film aims to portray. In a dual role, on one side, Kitty appears in a spiritually intense look, draped in white, adorned with rudraksha beads, calm and meditative. On the other hand, he plays a vibrant performer in a woman's avatar, beaming with colour and expressive energy. Between them, multiple avatars emerge from a grand wooden door, symbolising the many roles people wear in life.
Veshagalu marks the directorial debut of Kishan Rao Dalavi, who brings years of experience from television, production, and cinema. Having previously worked with Kitty as co-director on Gowli and Sanju Weds Geetha 2, Kishan now takes the director’s chair for the first time. “This is a dream come true. I’ve lived and breathed cinema across formats, but directing a film inspired by Ravi Belagere’s work and leading a team with actor Kitty is deeply emotional. Veshagalu is an evolved take on the traditional hagalu vesha (daytime performance); it’s more in the vein of Ranganayaki, the story of a woman’s life and transformation.”
The technical crew includes Kaushik Harsha, known for X and Y, composing the music, with Akshay P Rao as editor, and dialogue writer Raj Guru, along with Soujanya Dattaraju.