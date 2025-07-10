Deepshikha joins the cast of Sudeep's K47



Another major addition to the cast is Naveen Chandra, who is said to be playing the main antagonist. Known for his work across Telugu and Tamil cinema, Naveen is recognised for his intense performances in films like Aravinda Sametha, Virata Parvam, and Andala Rakshasi. This film will feature a compelling face-off between him and Sudeep.



Interestingly, this yet-to-be-titled film also brings in Gopalakrishna Deshpande in a prominent role and Dragon Manju, who came into the spotlight with Bheema, will be seen in a pivotal part in this actioner, and an official announcement from the team about their inclusion is awaited.