Deepshikha joins the cast of Sudeep's K47

Kichcha Sudeep’s K47 has officially gone on floors with a simple muhurath ceremony held in Chennai. Directed by Vijay Karthikeyan, the film is produced by Sathya Jyothi Films and marks Sudeep’s second collaboration with the director after Max.
Though the film remains untitled, the buzz is steadily building around the cast and crew. The makers had earlier revealed that, like Max, there will be no traditional heroine role in the film, but will feature strong female characters. Accordingly, actor Deepshikha, known for her work in Michael, Ravikula Raghurama, and Maargan, has been finalised for one of the lead roles. She was also spotted at the muhurath event, hinting at her prominence in the story.
Another major addition to the cast is Naveen Chandra, who is said to be playing the main antagonist. Known for his work across Telugu and Tamil cinema, Naveen is recognised for his intense performances in films like Aravinda Sametha, Virata Parvam, and Andala Rakshasi. This film will feature a compelling face-off between him and Sudeep.
Interestingly, this yet-to-be-titled film also brings in Gopalakrishna Deshpande in a prominent role and Dragon Manju, who came into the spotlight with Bheema, will be seen in a pivotal part in this actioner, and an official announcement from the team about their inclusion is awaited.
The technical team from Max continues with this project as well, with Ajaneesh Loknath composing the music and Shekar Chandru handling cinematography.