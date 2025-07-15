After the success of Bangle Bangari, I’m finding my groove in Ekka: Sanjana Anand

Actor Sanjana Anand, who is currently awaiting the release of Ekka, is still basking in the unexpected love pouring in for the peppy number 'Bangle Bangari'. The song, which began trending soon after its release, even surprised her.

“There are times when we expect a lot from certain songs, grand sets, heavy choreography, dancers, everything,” Sanjana says, adding, “But Bangle Bangari was shot in just three days, and yet it struck a chord. Charan Raj’s music, Anthony Daasan’s voice, it just clicked. We didn’t expect it to trend like that, but magic often happens in the simplest ways. And now, I’m finding my groove in Ekka, after the success of 'Bangle Bangari'.”