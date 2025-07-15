I am glad to mark my return in Kannada with Benny: Nandita Swetha

“In the last few years, I’ve taken on strong, women-centric roles in Tamil and Telugu, and those gave me recognition and confidence. So when I decided to return to Kannada, I didn’t want to do just another film. I wanted something meaningful.”

Nandita is clear that this comeback isn’t temporary. “I don’t want people to think I’ve just taken up a Kannada film and will disappear again. I’m here to stay. With the strength of this script and my experience, I want to show that we do have strong Kannada heroines.”

Calling 2025 her Kannada comeback year, she concludes with conviction, “This film marks a new chapter, I want to build my career here, where I belong.”