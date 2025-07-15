Ravichandran’s condition to directors: 'Wrap films in 6 months'

Entrepreneur Vijay Tata, who is venturing into production, under the banner Amrutha Cine Craft, has announced six Kannada films. These include productions featuring Krishna Ajai Rao as both actor and director in a film, Murphy director BSP Varma's next with Vinay Rajkumar, a project helmed by Simple Suni, and Rishabh Arya's next with Vikram Ravichandran. Prashanth Siddhi is set to direct a film for Viky Varun and the line up also includes a film with director Manju Swaraj. Interestingly, a seventh project, headlined by Ravichandran himself, is also in the works.
The announcement of these projects were made recently at an event, which were graced by ministers Dinesh Gundu Rao and Ramalinga Reddy, Crazy Star V Ravichandran, Sriimurali, and music director Hamsalekha, along with Krishna Ajai Rao, Sharan, Suni, Ragini Dwivedi, Nirup Bhandari, Rajavardan, among others.
Amrutha Tata, wife of Vijay Tata, originally from Punjab, has a deep bond with Karnataka, and her aspirations in cinema were warmly celebrated.
Unveiling Amrutha Cine Craft, Vijay Tata shared how casual arguments with his wife over a Premaloka song evolved into serious discussions about cinema. “We realised strong marketing was missing. That’s where we want to step in—with good content, support for stalled projects, and opportunities for fresh talent,” he said. Tata also plans to take up distribution.
Ravichandran even had a strong message to the directors, which was more of a disciplinary warning. “The Kannada film industry is in a beautiful phase. New talents are emerging, and audiences are open to fresh stories. But along with creativity, discipline is vital. I’m giving all directors a simple condition: complete your film within six months. Don’t waste money, be responsible with production. Make mistakes on paper, not with your budget. And yes, I will direct a film for this banner myself. I believe in their vision. Let’s not just announce films—let’s deliver them.” Sriimurali praised the clarity and ambition behind the initiative. “Amrutha Cine Craft has entered with clarity and commitment. This kind of intent is rare. If we all support such efforts, Kannada cinema will reach new heights. Let’s build an industry that thrives together.”
The makers, who have made the announcement, are first going with Vikky Varun's film directed by Prashanth Siddi.