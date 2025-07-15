Ravichandran’s condition to directors: 'Wrap films in 6 months'

Entrepreneur Vijay Tata, who is venturing into production, under the banner Amrutha Cine Craft, has announced six Kannada films. These include productions featuring Krishna Ajai Rao as both actor and director in a film, Murphy director BSP Varma's next with Vinay Rajkumar, a project helmed by Simple Suni, and Rishabh Arya's next with Vikram Ravichandran. Prashanth Siddhi is set to direct a film for Viky Varun and the line up also includes a film with director Manju Swaraj. Interestingly, a seventh project, headlined by Ravichandran himself, is also in the works.

The announcement of these projects were made recently at an event, which were graced by ministers Dinesh Gundu Rao and Ramalinga Reddy, Crazy Star V Ravichandran, Sriimurali, and music director Hamsalekha, along with Krishna Ajai Rao, Sharan, Suni, Ragini Dwivedi, Nirup Bhandari, Rajavardan, among others.