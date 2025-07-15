When I watch Kireeti dance, I feel like I’m watching Appu again: Shivarajkumar

Kireeti’s debut film Junior, directed by Radhakrishna Reddy, is all set to hit the screens on July 18. Backed by a strong emotional core and a big ensemble cast and crew, the film has certainly generated high anticipation. Shivarajkumar, who was the guest at the pre-release event held recently, said, “I was once a fan of Madhuri Dixit, but now I’m a fan of Sreeleela," praising the younger generation of actors. “When I watch Kireeti dance, I feel like I’m watching Appu again. These two are not juniors—they’re super seniors. This is a beautiful family film, and I’ll be watching it with my own family,” he added, expressing support for the debutant.
Veteran actor Ravichandran, who plays Kireeti’s father in the film, became emotional on stage. “This film is my dream, as it carries the emotions of every family. We started this journey three years ago, and it reminded me and my wife of my previous film, Manikya. Kireeti hasn’t acted like a star kid for even a moment; he’s lived this role with sincerity,” he said.
Kireeti, clearly moved by the support, said, “The first song I ever danced to was ‘Hodi Maga’ from Jogi. Appu’s Jackie inspired me to become an actor. My father has made many sacrifices, and I feel lucky to be born as his son.”
Actor Sreeleela recalled that she began working on Junior during her first year of MBBS. “Now I’m a doctor and the film is finally releasing. The director took his time, but he made a quality film. I hope to keep getting good Kannada scripts,” she said.
Genelia D’Souza, returning to Kannada cinema after 13 years, shared, “My first Kannada film was Satya in Love with Shivanna. I feel lucky to return with Junior. The industry is lucky to have a hero like Kireeti.”
Junior, produced by Sai Korrapati's Vaaraahi Chalana Chitram banner, has cinematography by KK Senthil Kumar and music by Devi Sri Prasad.