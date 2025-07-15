When I watch Kireeti dance, I feel like I’m watching Appu again: Shivarajkumar

Kireeti’s debut film Junior, directed by Radhakrishna Reddy, is all set to hit the screens on July 18. Backed by a strong emotional core and a big ensemble cast and crew, the film has certainly generated high anticipation. Shivarajkumar, who was the guest at the pre-release event held recently, said, “I was once a fan of Madhuri Dixit, but now I’m a fan of Sreeleela," praising the younger generation of actors. “When I watch Kireeti dance, I feel like I’m watching Appu again. These two are not juniors—they’re super seniors. This is a beautiful family film, and I’ll be watching it with my own family,” he added, expressing support for the debutant.

Veteran actor Ravichandran, who plays Kireeti’s father in the film, became emotional on stage. “This film is my dream, as it carries the emotions of every family. We started this journey three years ago, and it reminded me and my wife of my previous film, Manikya. Kireeti hasn’t acted like a star kid for even a moment; he’s lived this role with sincerity,” he said.