Radhakrishna Reddy: Junior was like my graduation, I hope I pass with distinction

“Working with them was like attending a full-time film school. They’re not just technicians, they're passionate artists. Even for a small shot, they give it their all. Their commitment left an impression,” says the director.

Speaking about cinematographer Senthil Kumar, he adds, “He’s what I call a director’s technician. His approach is simple: the director is right, and the team aligns with that vision. That kind of trust builds magic on set." On newcomer Kireeti Reddy, the director insists he is anything but typical. “He has rare clarity for his age. If the benchmark is 100, he starts from there. His hard work is inspiring and I’ve seen it firsthand,” says Radhakrishna. He then recounts a defining moment during an action sequence choreographed by Peter Hein. “Kireeti insisted on doing the stunt himself.

Peter was hesitant, but Kireeti didn’t want to fake it. Unfortunately, he got injured and had to rest for six months. That wasn't just bravery; it showed respect for the audience.” Even in the hit dance number 'Viral Vayyari', opposite Sreeleela, Kireeti shines. “He doesn’t just match her energy; he brings his own charm. Honestly, once people see the film, they’ll find it hard to believe this is his debut. It’s one of the strongest first-time performances in recent times.”

