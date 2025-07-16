Radhakrishna Reddy: Junior was like my graduation, I hope I pass with distinction

In an industry increasingly dominated by scale and spectacle, Radhakrishna Reddy chooses to lead with sincerity. After his well-received debut Maya Bazaar (2016), which was also remade in Telugu, he took his time for his next step. What followed was a rare opportunity. With Junior, a grand emotional family entertainer that also marks the debut of Kireeti Reddy—son of politician and producer Gali Janardhan Reddy—Radhakrishna says he has experienced a transformative journey.
“It took over three years of my life. In many ways, it felt like college, preparing for a final exam. I just hope I pass with distinction,” he says ahead of the film’s release on July 18.
After his debut, it was producer Sai Korrapati who spotted him, and then came an unexpected recommendation from the late Puneeth Rajkumar. “That is not something many can claim. Puneeth’s recommendation gave me belief. This second project is bigger than the first, and that’s true personally as well.” Backed by Vaaraahi Chalana Chitram and presented by Sai Sivani, Junior brings together some of Indian cinema’s finest technicians, including Baahubali cinematographer Senthil Kumar, action choreographer Peter Hein, production designer Avinash Kolla, editor Niranjan Devaramane, and composer Devi Sri Prasad.
“Working with them was like attending a full-time film school. They’re not just technicians, they're passionate artists. Even for a small shot, they give it their all. Their commitment left an impression,” says the director.
Speaking about cinematographer Senthil Kumar, he adds, “He’s what I call a director’s technician. His approach is simple: the director is right, and the team aligns with that vision. That kind of trust builds magic on set." On newcomer Kireeti Reddy, the director insists he is anything but typical. “He has rare clarity for his age. If the benchmark is 100, he starts from there. His hard work is inspiring and I’ve seen it firsthand,” says Radhakrishna. He then recounts a defining moment during an action sequence choreographed by Peter Hein. “Kireeti insisted on doing the stunt himself.
Peter was hesitant, but Kireeti didn’t want to fake it. Unfortunately, he got injured and had to rest for six months. That wasn't just bravery; it showed respect for the audience.” Even in the hit dance number 'Viral Vayyari', opposite Sreeleela, Kireeti shines. “He doesn’t just match her energy; he brings his own charm. Honestly, once people see the film, they’ll find it hard to believe this is his debut. It’s one of the strongest first-time performances in recent times.”
Alongside Kireeti, Junior features seasoned stars like V Ravichandran, Genelia Deshmukh, Rao Ramesh, Sudharani, Achyuth Kumar, Satya, and Viva Harsha. With such a mix of experienced actors and talents, the director managed to find his own rhythm. “It worked because everyone came with a belief. Kireeti was open to learning. Actor Ravichandran has delivered one of his most emotional performances, and Ramesh Rao, among other actors, has given their best. Genelia brought elegance, and Sreeleela added sparkle. Everyone knew they were contributing to something special.” In an era dominated by dark thrillers and gritty narratives, Junior chooses a softer route, focusing on family, emotions, and the journey of growing up. “People often say family dramas are familiar.
But freshness lies in how emotions are treated, and how people react and respond. The canvas might be large, but the soul is still emotional. That’s what connects,” he explains. Radhakrishna believes the emotional core is what makes a film memorable. He says, “Even in Baahubali, the visuals were grand, but what stayed with people was the emotion. It’s the same with Junior. Some who saw it were moved to tears. That’s what matters to me.” With just his second film, Radhakrishna Reddy has worked with some of the biggest names behind the camera. So, what’s next? “I know every film won’t have this kind of team or budget. That’s okay. Junior was a gift. However, what I’ve learned is this: no matter the scale, sincerity always prevails. These technicians and actors don’t chase just success; they love the process. That’s what I want to carry forward.”
He isn’t tied to any particular genre but has a clear compass. Radhakrishna elaborates, “My films should reflect life. I want to explore how people behave in different situations. Whether it’s a small story or a big one, it should feel real and human.” As Junior readies for its release, Radhakrishna Reddy is both anxious and hopeful. “This journey has been a transformation. I began the film as one person, and I’m stepping out as someone else. It wasn’t just a project, it was a phase. I got to learn, to grow, to evolve. Now, it’s time to let the film speak.” He signs off by saying, “Junior was like my graduation. Three years of learning. Now it’s time to graduate.”