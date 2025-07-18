Kireeti Reddy: I’m here to carve my own path, and Junior is just the beginning

Even before his first film, Junior has hit theatres, Kireeti Reddy has caught the attention of audiences, thanks to his sharp moves in the song videos, especially the viral dance number 'Viral Vyari'. With each step and swirl, the young actor hopes to send a clear message: he isn’t here to rely on his father Janardhan Reddy’s political legacy but to craft his own path in the film industry. And now, with his debut film Junior, mounted on a grand scale, getting ready to be released across 1116 theatres worldwide, Kireeti is stepping into the spotlight with confidence, and clarity.
“If you look at the legacy of my family, I could have chosen politics — it’s the easier path. But I was never drawn to it. My passion was always movies,” says Kireeti. “Not to become a star, but acting itself excited me. Since childhood, I wanted to build an identity through my own hard work.”
In fact, he draws inspiration from Puneeth Rajkumar, the beloved Power Star. “Appu sir, despite being the son of a legend, Dr Rajkumar, carved his own path and earned respect. That’s the thought that always stayed with me — whatever field you’re in, create your own name.”
While many newcomers struggle to find the right launchpad, Junior seems like a dream debut. Directed by Radhakrishna Reddy, Junior is a bilingual made in Kannada and Telugu, backed by the reputed Sai Korrapati's Vaaraahi Chalana Chitram with top technicians like Senthil Kumar (cinematographer), Devi Sri Prasad (music), Niranjan Devaramane (editor) and Avinash Kolla (art director). The film has an ensemble cast including Ravichandran, Genelia Deshmukh, and Rao Ramesh. But for Kireeti, all of that only added to the responsibility.
“It was an honour to work with such technicians. But at the end of the day, I had to prove myself. I didn’t want to be the weak link, and my job was to give it everything I had.”
He reveals that there was a reason behind the film's release. “It shouldn’t have taken this long. But we were focused on perfection. We didn’t want to rush just to meet a date. I believe in quality — the audience deserves the best.”
Billed as a universal family commercial entertainer, Kireeti says, “Kannada cinema is known for strong commercial films, and that sensibility carries through this film too. Though it’s bilingual, it’s made for a wider Indian audience.”
Of course, his dance moves have gone viral, but Kireeti says he gave equal focus to acting. “We wrapped the talkie portions long ago. I just wanted to make sure that every frame, especially the dance sequences, had energy and soul. Audiences will see the effort in every frame.”
Coming from a well-known political family, Kireeti has had public attention long before his film career began. How does he view the love and expectations from his region? “Honestly, any newcomer needs encouragement. The love I’ve received so far is overwhelming, and I hope people also embrace the content. It’s not enough to just like a person — the film must work,” he says.Despite the title Junior, the film carries emotional maturity, with a strong family drama at its heart. “My character shares a strong bond with his father. While it’s not exactly like my real life, I do share a close relationship with my father, and I could reflect that emotion in the film.”
Praising director Radhakrishna Reddy, Kireeti says, “He put his trust in a newcomer, and that means a lot. These days, everyone wants to move fast, but he stood by me. He believed in the script and the team, and I’m grateful he chose to launch me.”
Still, there’s one thing Kireeti deeply missed. “I always dreamt of having Puneeth sir be part of my first film — even if just for a song. He had once said he’d shake a leg with me. That would’ve meant the world to me. But Shivanna (Shivarajkumar) sharing the stage with me and dancing to our song was a blessing I’ll cherish forever.”
Naturally, when a politician’s son enters cinema, the whispers follow — is this just a stepping stone to politics? “People say cinema is a launchpad. But for me, acting is a passion. I don’t want to use it as a bridge. Having said that, life is unpredictable. My mother entered politics due to certain circumstances — we can never truly plan everything,” says Kireeti, concluding, “But as of now, and for as long as I can, I want to stay an actor, and serve society through my craft. If life changes, I’ll face it. But I’m not shy to say this — cinema is where my heart lies.”