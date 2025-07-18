Kireeti Reddy: I’m here to carve my own path, and Junior is just the beginning

“It was an honour to work with such technicians. But at the end of the day, I had to prove myself. I didn’t want to be the weak link, and my job was to give it everything I had.”

He reveals that there was a reason behind the film's release. “It shouldn’t have taken this long. But we were focused on perfection. We didn’t want to rush just to meet a date. I believe in quality — the audience deserves the best.”

Billed as a universal family commercial entertainer, Kireeti says, “Kannada cinema is known for strong commercial films, and that sensibility carries through this film too. Though it’s bilingual, it’s made for a wider Indian audience.”

Of course, his dance moves have gone viral, but Kireeti says he gave equal focus to acting. “We wrapped the talkie portions long ago. I just wanted to make sure that every frame, especially the dance sequences, had energy and soul. Audiences will see the effort in every frame.”

Coming from a well-known political family, Kireeti has had public attention long before his film career began. How does he view the love and expectations from his region? “Honestly, any newcomer needs encouragement. The love I’ve received so far is overwhelming, and I hope people also embrace the content. It’s not enough to just like a person — the film must work,” he says.Despite the title Junior, the film carries emotional maturity, with a strong family drama at its heart. “My character shares a strong bond with his father. While it’s not exactly like my real life, I do share a close relationship with my father, and I could reflect that emotion in the film.”

