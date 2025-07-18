Yuva Rajkumar: Puneeth Rajkumar's influence is inevitable

Right from his debut film, Yuva, actor Yuva Rajkumar, the youngest member of the Rajkumar family began carving a path that blends legacy with modern sensibilities. Now, the actor is back on screen with Ekka, a gritty action drama directed by Rohit Padaki. The film is backed by a powerhouse combination of production houses: PRK Productions, Jayanna Films, and KRG Studios, and has already drawn comparisons to the cult classic Jackie. But both Yuva Rajkumar and Rohit Padaki clarify that Ekka has its own soul.
Rohit Padaki, who previously brought middle-class values to life in Rathnan Prapancha, says Ekka might seem like a departure on the surface, but the core emotions remain intact.
“The story demanded this change,” Rohit explains. “I don't consciously plan for genres, I follow the story. Whether it's middle class or upper class, the emotional core remains the same. Ekka may have adrenaline and elevation, but it’s still centered on the character’s journey, which is the heart of the story.” The transformation of Yuva’s character, Mutthu, is central to the narrative. “There’s mass elevation, yes,” Rohit admits, “but it’s done with purpose.”
The trailer for Ekka went viral, and fans couldn’t help but draw comparisons to Jackie, both in tone and visuals. But the makers are clear: this is not Jackie 2. "This is no sequel,” Yuva Rajkumar states firmly. Rohit adds, “I understand the sentiment. Some shots remind people of Jackie because we shot the village portions in the same locations, and Satya Hegde’s cinematography evokes that memory. We take it as a compliment because Jackie created a cult. But Ekka is a different story entirely.”
Yuva agrees, adding, “You’ll know why the film is titled Ekka only after watching it. It justifies itself.”
Yuva’s performance in Ekka is noticeably more intense, a far cry from the raw charm in his debut. “It was a conscious decision,” he says. “But yes, somewhere, Puneeth Rajkumar's influence is inevitable. I’ve watched Jackie at least 50 times. I study scenes and body language. Maybe unconsciously, it reflects in me.”
And is he concerned about stepping into violent territory, given the expectations tied to the Rajkumar family’s image? “Firstly, I’m an actor. I want to explore all kinds of stories. I’ve heard so many scripts, but nothing sparked until Ekka. This one had the right emotional arc. And the action is metaphorical, this is very much a family film," explains Yuva Rajkumar.
Rohit adds perspective: “Even Dr. Rajkumar, Shivarajkumar, and Appu's films had action. What the audience means when they resist violence is that they don’t want unnecessary bloodshed. Violence should emerge from the story, not be added for effect.”
From Mayor Mutthanna and Jimmy Gallu to Jogi and Jackie, the journey from village to city has always been a powerful arc in Kannada cinema. Ekka taps into that legacy, but with its own twist. “Even Bangarada Manushya or Mungaru Male, it's about emotional journeys,” Rohit notes. “In Ekka, Mutthu’s physical journey to Bengaluru mirrors his inner evolution. And I feel, today, the innocence of Bengaluru as a city has faded, but it still exists in villages.”
Yuva adds, “There’s a line in the film, ‘Ooralli nemdiyagi nidde madtha ede, city bandu halagoyitu’. That says everything. The village gives you peace. The city demands survival.”
The song “Bangal Bangari” went viral, especially among younger audiences. Yuva smiles, “Little kids now call me the Bangal Bangari hero! Music is crucial for a film’s reach. Charan Raj’s work is not just music, it’s an experience. Sometimes even his silence in the score speaks volumes.”
Working with three reputed production houses has been a blessing, says Yuva. “They all bring different strengths to the table. PRK has a legacy, Jayanna Films understands the pulse of the audience, and KRG Studios brings a contemporary approach. It’s rare to get such collaboration. More importantly, feedback flows freely. Even when egos clash, it’s the film that benefits.”
Rohit nods, “We discussed everything — scenes, cuts, dialogues — with all three teams. It was a collective effort.”
Ekka features an impressive cast including Atul Kulkarni, Aditya, Poornachandra Mysuru, and Shruti, with Sanjana Anand, Sampada Hulivana, and Archana Kottige playing the female leads. “Each actor brought something powerful,” says Rohit. “Everyone elevated the narrative in their own way.”
Rohit signs off, saying, "Ekka is a commercial entertainer. With an emotional core, grounded characters, and a strong narrative arc, it’s a story that aims to entertain while staying rooted."
Ekka to open strong across Karnataka, India, and overseas
Ekka is set for a massive release across theatres in India and abroad, including top cities like Mumbai, Chennai, Delhi, and Hyderabad. The film is backed by leading distributors such as AA Films, SVC, AP International, Friday Film House, and Home Screen Entertainment, and is releasing in over 500 theatres. In Karnataka alone, it opens in 300 theatres with over 1000 shows. The film is also making a strong mark internationally, releasing in the USA, Dubai, UAE, and Australia, across 100 screens.