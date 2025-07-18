Yuva Rajkumar: Puneeth Rajkumar's influence is inevitable

The trailer for Ekka went viral, and fans couldn’t help but draw comparisons to Jackie, both in tone and visuals. But the makers are clear: this is not Jackie 2. "This is no sequel,” Yuva Rajkumar states firmly. Rohit adds, “I understand the sentiment. Some shots remind people of Jackie because we shot the village portions in the same locations, and Satya Hegde’s cinematography evokes that memory. We take it as a compliment because Jackie created a cult. But Ekka is a different story entirely.”

Yuva agrees, adding, “You’ll know why the film is titled Ekka only after watching it. It justifies itself.”