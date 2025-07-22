Actor Ravikiran: I've delivered an intense and isolating performance in Gadadhari Hanuman

Gadadhari Hanuman appears poised to travel its own path—blending mythology, fantasy, horror, and emotion in equal measure. The recently released teaser for the bilingual film (Kannada and Telugu) offers a peek into a world where divine power collides with supernatural darkness.
Directed by Rohit Kolli and backed by producers Basavaraj Hurakadli and Renuka Prasad KR under the Virabh Studios banner, the film marks actor Ravikiran’s third outing after Tarakasura and Kailasa.
From the very first frame, the teaser plunges the viewer into a visually extravagant world, where ancient terrains meet intense confrontations, and a lone warrior steps into the fire of battle. Sweeping aerial shots, dusky landscapes, and a tone soaked in mysticism give Gadadhari Hanuman a distinct identity. The story hints at a divine confrontation, blending devotion with action-driven spectacle.
“This is my most intense and isolating performance yet,” says Ravikiran. “Especially during the climax, where I’m performing alone, surrounded only by VFX. I was facing the camera with nothing but blue screens and imagined chaos. I’m the only actor in that final sequence—it’s just me and the CG world around me. It was exhilarating and challenging.”
The film follows a dual-genre structure, starting with elements of horror-comedy and evolving into a spiritual and action-packed narrative in the second half.
“The first half is quirky and entertaining, but the second half takes a divine turn. The title ‘Gadadhari Hanuman’ itself is symbolic—there’s always a higher power watching over us, protecting us,” Ravikiran explains.
Post Tarakasura, Ravikiran feels that every project has added a new layer to his evolution. “My second film, Kailasa, was light and fun. But this one brings everything—mythology, fantasy, thrills, and horror. There’s so much packed into this film. It’s a genre blend that’s not often attempted in Kannada cinema,” he adds.
The teaser is powered by high-end VFX, and Ravikiran doesn’t shy away from talking about the hurdles they faced. “VFX is both thrilling and frustrating. We had to change companies twice. There’s still a gap in our access to top-notch CG resources here. We don’t have the correct infrastructure yet, but we’re getting there.”
With music by Judah Sandy, the film's cinematography is by Arun Gowda and editing by CN Kishore.
Newcomer Harshitha marks her debut in the film, which also stars Kalyan Krishna, Ramesh Pandit, Sunanda Kalburgi, Nagesh Maiyya, Shivappa, Arjun, Bhishma, and Lokesh.
Shot across spiritual and historic locations like Hampi, Gangavati, Anjanadri, and Kittur, the film draws from the cultural and mythic fabric of Karnataka, rooting its fantasy in familiar divinity.
With the film complete and in its final stages of post-production, the team is now looking for a release date.
“Since it’s a bilingual, we’re planning to release it simultaneously in both languages in the last week of August or by September,” Ravikiran confirms.