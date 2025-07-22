Bandook Team Interview—A chamber of emotions

Fresh talents continue to emerge, eager to tell stories that move away from the usual formula. Audiences expect new directors to bring bold ideas and modern storytelling, and Bandook, which is a raw, emotional crime-action drama, aims to provide just that.
Set on a desolate island, Bandook's trailer opens with bodies surfacing and buried secrets coming to light. A retrieval team counts the corpses while a lone investigator seeks truths that refuse to stay buried. In this story, justice blends with love, and revenge takes a familiar face.
Written and directed by Mahesh Ravikumar, the title poster has generated the right excitement ahead of its theatrical release on July 25. Srinivas Murthy and Chandrashekhar, along with co-producer Pydi Ramakrishna have bankrolled the film, which has been extensively shot around Honnavar, Udupi, Malpe, and Mangaluru, giving it a visually grounded, coastal look.
"Bandook is a chamber of emotions," Mahesh explains. His journey began with film school and short films. "It has five chambers — like a revolver. Each character is like a bullet, loaded with emotion, conflict, and surprise. It’s not just a crime drama. There’s a deep emotional core, a love story, and layers of investigation.”
The story revolves around a mysterious murder that connects various characters, each hiding their own truths. “There’s tension, drama, a genuine love story, and unexpected turns. We’ve worked to balance multiple genres within a tight narrative,” Mahesh adds.
Joining Mahesh’s vision is a cast that combines new faces and experienced actors. Manasa, Raghav, and Deepak make their debut alongside Balaji Manohar, Gopal Krishna Deshpande, Shwetha Prasad, and Harish Roy.
"This is my first film," says Manasa, who plays Lakshmi. "She’s a college girl, innocent and pure-hearted. Her life changes drastically due to one unexpected incident. The role affected me deeply. Becoming an actor was a dream, and I was discovered at a gym. That’s how it began.”
Sharing his enthusiasm, Deepak says, “Chamaraj master introduced me to the director. He wanted someone fresh, who could bring action and emotion. My role has everything — romance, drama, dance, and fights. It’s a full package.”
Actor Balaji Manohar portrays a suspended police officer and was impressed by Mahesh’s clarity from the start. “He sent me the script on WhatsApp, and I could see his vision immediately. When young directors attempt something new, they need support. Bandook shows maturity and seriousness, even with a new team,” he states.
Regarding his character, Balaji adds, “There’s a lot of empathy and depth. The character is more than just an archetype. If the film does what it aims to do, I’m sure the audience will notice.”
Shwetha Prasad, another familiar face, also plays a cop. “I was filming Radha Ramana at the time and wasn’t sure about joining a debut team. But Mahesh’s showreel changed my mind. There was undeniable passion in his work,” she shares. “My character is strong, and the way it’s filmed makes me proud. New directors need just one opportunity, and Mahesh deserves it.”
Veteran actor Gopal Krishna Deshpande took a chance based on the team’s confidence. “I didn’t know the full script initially. But their pitch and the showreel gave me confidence. I play the head of an ashram, someone trying to maintain peace while everything falls apart around him,” he reveals.
For producer Srinivas Murthy, Bandook holds personal significance. “I’m from a small village. I always wanted to become a police officer for my mother. But life took different turns," he shares emotionally. “After a heart surgery, I worked in a department store, drove autos and cabs, and eventually started a poultry farm. I later met Mahesh at a gym. That meeting directed me toward the cinema.” He goes on, “Investing in Bandook is not just about money. It’s my life savings, my belief, and my story. I truly believe in Mahesh’s vision. I ask the audience to give us a chance and their time. When new teams receive support, our industry thrives.”
The technical team provides Bandook with a solid foundation. Music director Prasanna Kumar MS discusses the challenges of scoring for a film that shifts between genres. “There’s crime, romance, and high emotion. While I usually choose folk tunes, this film necessitated a new musical style. After extensive discussions with Mahesh, we found our direction. I believe both the songs and the background score will resonate.”
Cinematographer HY Rohith Kumaar, who is making his debut with this film has previously worked as a still photographer on films like Kirik Party and Avane Srimannarayana. “I met Mahesh in 2023. At first, I struggled to understand the narrative, but his visual approach inspired me,” he says, adding, “We shot over 62 days, mostly outdoors, with several night schedules. It was demanding, but our goal was to keep it grounded and real.”
Editor Vasanth Kumar and colourist Tom C. Jose have shaped the film's pace and texture, while sound designers Vinayak Meda, known for their work in Manjummel Boys and Jeeva Adarsh, have crafted the sound design.
Distributor AJ Ravichandran, who is known for supporting unconventional films, believes Bandook will surprise viewers. “Theaters are slowly filling again. People are eager for something fresh. Bandook has that spark. It’s emotional, atmospheric, and sharp. It’s for the multiplex audience looking for something different,” he notes.
Although the title might suggest a typical action drama, Bandook delves much deeper. “It’s not about a single hero or villain,” Mahesh clarifies. “It’s a network of people, each with motives, regrets, secrets, and desires. The story focuses on what connects them and what tears them apart.”
The trailer hints at mystery, suspense, and raw drama. Mahesh understands the stakes. “The first three days mean everything for a debut film. If audiences come, we survive. If they like it, we thrive. That’s all we ask, a chance," he concludes.