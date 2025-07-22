Bandook Team Interview—A chamber of emotions



For producer Srinivas Murthy, Bandook holds personal significance. “I’m from a small village. I always wanted to become a police officer for my mother. But life took different turns," he shares emotionally. “After a heart surgery, I worked in a department store, drove autos and cabs, and eventually started a poultry farm. I later met Mahesh at a gym. That meeting directed me toward the cinema.” He goes on, “Investing in Bandook is not just about money. It’s my life savings, my belief, and my story. I truly believe in Mahesh’s vision. I ask the audience to give us a chance and their time. When new teams receive support, our industry thrives.”