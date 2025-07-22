Hrithika Srinivas saddles up for a dual-shaded role in Kiranraj's Jockey 42
Kiran Raj's upcoming action-drama Jockey 42, directed by Guruthej Shetty will have Hrithika Srinivas as the female lead. The film, about jockeys, is currently galloping through its Bengaluru schedule, and promises to bring fresh energy to the racetrack genre.
Hrithika’s role in the film carries a blend of contrasts, modern sensibilities paired with a rooted, homely appeal. Known for her performance in Udala, Hrithika is currently wrapping up a Telugu project and is expected to join the Jockey 42 team shortly.
“It’s a character that holds its ground in a high-octane, male-dominated backdrop. There’s strength in her simplicity and spark in her modernity,” says a source close to the team.
Set against the fast-paced backdrop of horse racing, Jockey 42 is produced by Bharati Satyanarayan under the Golden Gate Studios banner. The film aims to explore the intensity behind the sport, layered with drama and suspense.
Vinod Yajamanya, known for his hit compositions in Telugu and Tamil cinema, is on board as the music director, and the film is expected to feature an ensemble cast that has actors from Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu industries.