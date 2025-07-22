Rishab Shetty and Hombale Films wrap the 250-day shoot of Kantara: Chapter 1

When Rishab Shetty's Kantara was released in 2022, the film became a spiritual and cinematic phenomenon that echoed across the country. Now, the legend continues with Kantara: Chapter 1, and the journey behind its creation looks to be as grand as the myth it seeks to portray. The much-anticipated making video, released by Hombale Films, offers a riveting glimpse into the massive scale, immense effort, and intense emotions that went into shaping this prequel.
Helmed and headlined once again by Rishab Shetty, Kantara: Chapter 1 was shot over a staggering span of more than 250 days. The team, consisting of thousands of crew members, worked around the clock to bring this story to life.
The film will be released in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Bengali, and English on October 2. Kantara: Chapter 1 is aimed at delving deep into the film's central folklore, faith, and philosophies that made the original a massive hit.
The making video, which has now gone viral on social media, gives a few glimpses into the visual grandeur of the film. From mythological storytelling to intense performances, from colossal set designs to hauntingly original music, the film is crafted by a team that includes music director B Ajaneesh Loknath, cinematographer Arvind Kashyap, and production designer Vineesh Banglan.
Produced by Hombale Films, the production house behind blockbusters like KGF, Raajakumara, Salaar, and the Kantara, this upcoming project is being positioned as one of their most ambitious ventures yet.
By expanding the Kantara universe, Hombale Films aims to build a cultural legacy that transcends linguistic boundaries, and with Rishab Shetty once again at the helm, the film has the potential to be yet another visceral, poetic, and powerful experience.