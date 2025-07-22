Rishab Shetty and Hombale Films wrap the 250-day shoot of Kantara: Chapter 1

When Rishab Shetty's Kantara was released in 2022, the film became a spiritual and cinematic phenomenon that echoed across the country. Now, the legend continues with Kantara: Chapter 1, and the journey behind its creation looks to be as grand as the myth it seeks to portray. The much-anticipated making video, released by Hombale Films, offers a riveting glimpse into the massive scale, immense effort, and intense emotions that went into shaping this prequel.