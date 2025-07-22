Upendra goes 'Next Level'

The film will be directed by Aravind Kaushik, the filmmaker behind Tuglaq, Huliraaya, and Shradula. What makes this collaboration exciting is the return to a familiar yet evolved space. “Aravind has penned a story that truly echoes the kind of films Upendra became a cult icon for — think A, Upendra,” said Tarun. “It’s intense, philosophical, and edgy, but also totally relatable for today’s generation. We’re looking at a complete Upendra-style entertainer, but with fresh visual language.”