Vinod Prabhakar wraps up shooting for Balaramana Dinagalu

Riding high on the success of Maadeva, which recently completed a strong 50-day run at the box office, Vinod Prabhakar, has now completed filming for his next project, Balaramana Dinagalu.
Directed by KM Chaitanya, the man behind Aa Dinagalu, this new venture unfolds in the gritty yet nostalgic landscape of the 1980s. Shot across picturesque and diverse locales like Bengaluru, Mysore, Shivamogga, and Sakaleshpur, the team wrapped up the filming over a span of 80 days. Post-production is set to begin soon, promising a film that blends period drama with emotional depth.
Produced under the Padmavati Films banner by Padmavati Jayaram and Shreyas, Balaramana Dinagalu marks their debut into Kannada cinema production. The film pairs Vinod with Priya Anand, bringing a fresh on-screen dynamic. Adding to the ensemble are powerhouse performers Atul Kulkarni and Ashish Vidyarthi, alongside Bigg Boss fame Vinay Gowda and a host of familiar faces from Kannada and other film industries.
One of the most exciting aspects of this project is the music, which is composed by the acclaimed Santhosh Narayanan, who is making his Kannada debut with Balaramana Dinagalu. The film has cinematography by Venu.