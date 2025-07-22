Vinod Prabhakar wraps up shooting for Balaramana Dinagalu

Directed by KM Chaitanya, the man behind Aa Dinagalu, this new venture unfolds in the gritty yet nostalgic landscape of the 1980s. Shot across picturesque and diverse locales like Bengaluru, Mysore, Shivamogga, and Sakaleshpur, the team wrapped up the filming over a span of 80 days. Post-production is set to begin soon, promising a film that blends period drama with emotional depth.