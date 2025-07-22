Telugu re-recording specialist S Chinna joins Chowkidar

Director Chandrashekhar Bandiyappa, known for Rathavara, is back with Chowkidar. The teaser and songs have received a positive response. Chowkidar is being made as a multilingual film and will hit screens soon. The team is currently busy with the re-recording phase, and the latest news is that S Chinna has joined the project.



S Chinna is well-known for his work on films like the Prabhas-starrer Rebel, Nagarjuna’s Don, Ravi Teja’s Bengal Tiger, and Balakrishna’s Simha. He also worked on Nikhil Kumaraswamy’s debut film Jaguar. Now, after a long break, Chinna returns to Kannada with Chowkidar.

