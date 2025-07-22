Telugu re-recording specialist S Chinna joins Chowkidar

Director Chandrashekhar Bandiyappa, known for Rathavara, is back with Chowkidar. The teaser and songs have received a positive response. Chowkidar is being made as a multilingual film and will hit screens soon. The team is currently busy with the re-recording phase, and the latest news is that S Chinna has joined the project.
S Chinna is well-known for his work on films like the Prabhas-starrer Rebel, Nagarjuna’s Don, Ravi Teja’s Bengal Tiger, and Balakrishna’s Simha. He also worked on Nikhil Kumaraswamy’s debut film Jaguar. Now, after a long break, Chinna returns to Kannada with Chowkidar.
The film stars Pruthvi Ambaar, Dhanya Ramkumar, and Shwetha, who acted in Chaitrada Premanjali, along with Sai Kumar and Sudha Rani in key roles.
Chowkidar is produced by Kallahalli Chandrashekhar, with Vidyadevi as co-producer. Sachin Basrur has composed the music, and the lyrics have been written by V. Nagendra Prasad, Pramod Maravante, and Santosh Nayak. The cinematography is handled by Siddu Kanchanahalli.