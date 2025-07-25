JP Thuminad: My entire idea of cinema changed after joining Raj B Shetty

“Our conversations with Raj were not always about cinema. They were about life, about how people behave and how stories unfold. That is the most valuable thing,” he adds.

Shaneel calls him “Rajanna”, a name that holds warmth and respect. “He is not just a filmmaker to us. He is the one who saw something in all of us. His production house gave us a platform, but more than that, we love him for the human being he is.”

JP concludes, “We did not have much interaction with Rishab or Rakshit, but Raj has been with us from the beginning. All three Shettys have a great passion for cinema and support new voices. But for us, Raj Anna is family.”

As the team awaits the film’s release, there is a quiet nervousness under their smiles. “What we created is one thing, but how people receive it is not in our hands,” says JP as he concludes, “With mobile screens and constant content, audience judgment is swift. But we made this with sincerity and joy.”