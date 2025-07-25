Shri Raj: We’re not banking on hype; the story has to win

Shri Raj, the director of Kothalavadi, believes that rural commercial stories are getting attention today, and his film starring Pruthvi Ambaar and Kavya Shaiva, in her debut, aims to make a difference. The film will be released on August 1, and the trailer, which was released recently, showcases a gritty village-style action and emotional drama rooted in local politics.
Shri Raj, who wrote the film, acknowledges that he wanted to highlight themes that are often ignored. “There’s still innocence in villages. While we sit in Bengaluru talking about change, real politics, power struggles, and strong emotions remain part of rural life,” he says. “That’s what Kothalavadi focuses on; when someone is given power, they have to bear its weight. But when that power is taken away, it creates a storm. This cycle continues in our villages today.”
The director mentions that the film combines family drama, village politics, action, sentiment, and human greed. “We’ve blended all these elements to make it vibrant. It’s based on something real. I didn’t want to polish or sugar-coat anything. Cinema should reflect life,” he explains.
Shri Raj believes in telling raw and honest stories. "Kannada has talented writers and filmmakers. We’ve seen great cinema in the past. Somewhere along the way, we lost touch with the audience. The content needs to reach them again. That’s the aim of Kothalavadi," he adds.
The film’s cast and crew also add to its excitement, especially with Pushpa Arun Kumar, mother of superstar Yash, producing the project. “There’s interest because of Pushpa ma’am’s involvement,” Shri Raj admits. “But beyond that, the story should speak. Even with a big name attached, if the content doesn’t work, nothing else will. As a director, my goal is to make a good film. Pushpa ma’am supported me completely. She gave me freedom and trusted my vision.”
Kothalavadi features Pruthvi Ambaar, who is usually seen in soft, romantic roles. This film gives him a complete makeover. “I’ve known Pruthvi for a long time,” Shri Raj shares. “He’s often seen as a chocolate boy, but I always felt he had more to express. I wanted to uncover that different, intense side of him. He plays an angry young man fighting for justice. It’s intense action, but it also has depth.”
The action sequences serve to highlight the fight for truth and justice within the story. Shri Raj explains, “Action isn’t just for excitement here. It illustrates struggle, power, and resistance. Pruthvi has done a fantastic job bringing that intensity to life.”
Kavya Shaiva, making the shift from television to film, plays the female lead, a traditional village girl. This role demanded depth, simplicity, and a strong presence. “I didn’t want a glam doll. I needed someone who could portray authenticity and fit the story’s world. Kavya did that exceptionally well. She connected with the character, bringing fresh energy to the film.”
Veteran actors like Gopalakrishna Deshpande and Rajesh Nataranga have significant roles in the film. “They aren’t just minor characters,” the director emphasises. “They are essential to the story. Their presence adds depth and emotion."
The cinematography for Kothalavadi is handled by Shiva Seena, while the music is composed by Sachin Basrur. The film is edited by KM Prakash, with art direction by Mohan B Kere.
While Kothalavadi might appear as an action-packed rural drama on the surface, Shri Raj assures there’s much more underneath. “Yes, we have fights, emotions, and politics. But there’s also a family story at the heart. We address power, greed, and love. The film is filled with moments that will resonate with the audience."
He believes Kannada audiences are ready for more relatable stories if they are told well. “Our people connect with the truth. They relate to struggle and emotion. Kothalavadi attempts to tell such a story—raw, simple, and real.”
As the film’s release approaches, the team is optimistic. “There’s excitement, which is a good sign,” Shri Raj reflects. “But we aren’t relying on hype. Ultimately, the story must prevail.”