Love Matteru locks release date

Love Matteru, a romantic drama set across two timelines, is scheduled for a statewide release on August 1. Ahead of the film's release, the makers unveiled the trailer and screened three songs from the film, with senior actor Abhijith gracing the occasion.
Actor-director Virat Bilva shared that the film presents a unique love story. With prior experience in theatre, serials, short films, and as an assistant to noted directors KM Chaitanya, Suri, and Prashanth Neel, Virat makes his feature film directorial debut with Love Matteru. He has also acted in Kaddipudi and brings that experience into this dual-role project. Shot in Bengaluru and Kuduremukha, the film explores both pure love and attraction-based love.
Producer Vandana Priya, who co-developed the story with the director, noted that Love Matteru draws inspiration from real-life love incidents she has observed. Despite challenges, she said the cast and technical team stood firmly by her throughout the process.
Presented by Silverhythm Production and Ink Cinemas, the film is co-produced by Uma Nagaraj and Prabhu Kumar.
Praising the producer’s courage and the director’s vision, actor Sonal Monteiro says," I play a charming role in the film, which has an intriguing content."
Co-actors Achyuth Kumar, Anita Bhat, and others shared their excitement, emphasising the film's dual-track narrative and fresh character combinations. The film has music by Solomon, cinematography by Param, and will be released by Prashanth under the Bagur Talkies banner in over 100 theatres across Karnataka.