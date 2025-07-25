Love Matteru locks release date



Actor-director Virat Bilva shared that the film presents a unique love story. With prior experience in theatre, serials, short films, and as an assistant to noted directors KM Chaitanya, Suri, and Prashanth Neel, Virat makes his feature film directorial debut with Love Matteru. He has also acted in Kaddipudi and brings that experience into this dual-role project. Shot in Bengaluru and Kuduremukha, the film explores both pure love and attraction-based love.