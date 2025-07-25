Pranam Devaraj: S/O Muthanna will be my first release in seven and a half years

Pranam Devaraj, son of veteran actor Devaraj, is gearing up for the release of S/O Muthanna on August 22. Directed by Srikanth Hunsur and backed by Puratana Films in association with SRK Films, the film pairs Pranam with Dia actor Kushee Ravi, and features Rangayana Raghu in a pivotal role.
Along with the official release date, the team also unveiled the film’s second track, 'Midnightu Rastheyalli', composed by Sachin Basrur, and was sung live at the event by Sanjith Hegde. With lyrics by Yogaraj Bhat and choreography by Dhananjay Master, the team says the song has already struck a chord online.
The film explores a heartwarming father-son dynamic, with Rangayana Raghu and Pranam playing the emotional core. “The film has no fight scenes, and it is just a clean, rooted narrative,” says Pranam, adding, “This is my first release in seven and a half years, and the journey has been worth it. Rangayana Raghu sir made every scene special.”
Director Srikanth Hunsur shared that Devaraj was moved by the script. “He said the story felt honest, and after watching the film, he stood by that.”
Kushee Ravi plays Dr Saakshi in the film. “This is my seventh film as a lead. While I’m getting work in other languages, I still crave more roles in Kannada,” she said.
The film features four songs, and two of them, penned by Yogaraj Bhat, are out now. The remaining tracks will follow soon. With cinematography by Skating Krishna, the film has editing by Harish Komme.