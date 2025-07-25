Dr Rajkumar and Puneeth Rajkumar’s Bhakta Prahlada was one of the inspirations behind Mahavatar Narasimha: Ashwin Kumar

Hombale Films is set to present a fresh animated experience on the big screen with Mahavatar Narasimha, directed by Ashwin Kumar. Interestingly, the director was inspired by the timeless stories of Dr. Rajkumar and Puneeth Rajkumar, and he is confident that his upcoming animated film will offer a rich and spiritually moving experience when it premieres on July 25 in Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.
In an interaction with the media, Ashwin said, “In 2018, a few friends and I were discussing Bhakta Prahlada. That conversation led me to revisit mythological texts and classic films, including the Kannada Bhakta Prahlada. That’s when the idea for Mahavatar Narasimha took shape. We used Bhakta Prahlada and similar films as the base and began working on the script. It took us over five years to bring this film to life. Creating a full-fledged animated feature was challenging, with several technical hurdles, but we completed it with dedication. We now plan to continue this series with Mahavatar Parashurama, making it one of the few large-scale animated film franchises to be launched in multiple languages.”
The film is produced by Shilpa Dhawan, Ashwin Kumar’s wife, under the banner Clean Productions. Sharing her thoughts, she said, “This is our debut production, and we are thrilled to partner with Hombale Films for its release. The film is made with high-end animation techniques and is a Kannada original, not a dubbed version. We hope to create more unique stories under our banner.”
Adarsh, representing Hombale Films, stated that the production house plans to release the film in over 100 theatres across Karnataka. With its mythological depth, cultural roots, and modern animation, the makers hope that Mahavatar Narasimha will appeal to both children and adults, marking a step forward in the exploration of animated storytelling