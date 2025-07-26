Rippan Swamy to hit screens by August-end

Vijay Raghavendra continues to surprise audiences with his interesting choice of roles. His upcoming film Rippan Swamy, directed by Malgudi Days-fame Kishore Moodbidri, is all set to hit screens across Karnataka on August 29. The teaser and trailer of the film are expected to be released very soon.
In Rippan Swamy, Vijay sports a raw, rugged look, which is completely different from anything he has done before. This intense transformation has already turned heads through the film’s striking posters. Industry insiders say this could be one of the most challenging and rewarding roles of his career, with a storyline and character that demand both emotional depth and physical intensity.
Starring opposite Vijay is Ashwini Chandrashekar from Shivamogga, known for her performances in Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu cinema. The supporting cast features an impressive line-up, including Prakash Tumminad, Vajradeer Jain, Yamuna Srinidhi, Mohan Sheni, and Krishnamurthy Kavattar.
Produced under the Panchanana Films banner, Rippan Swamy marks the debut production of a team of like-minded storytellers. The film has been shot extensively in the picturesque locales of Koppa, Kalasa, and Balehonnur.
The music is composed by renowned Malayalam composer Samuel Aby, while cinematography is handled by Ranganath CM and editing by Shashank Narayan.