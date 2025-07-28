Rajani Bharadwaj Interview: Paranormal subjects are tricky

A role in Choomantar (2025) brought Rajani Bharadwaj some attention, and she’s now back in the spotlight. Fondly known as the Mogra girl, she returns in Kamarottu 2, a proper paranormal film, directed by Paramesh. A sequel to the critically acclaimed Kamarottu Checkpost (2019), the film builds on the eerie atmosphere of the original with a more refined approach.
“When you’re part of the original world, stepping into the sequel feels both exciting and challenging,” says Rajani.
The rushes of Kamarottu 2 set up a chilling supernatural thriller. It opens with a couple (Rajani and Swaminathan Anantharaman) moving into a coastal house in Kamarottu, only to encounter strange and disturbing events. The tension escalates with the arrival of Sara (Priyanka Upendra), a sharp and multilingual paranormal investigator searching for her missing sister.
The footage suggests a psychological and atmospheric horror built on suspense, emotion, and mood rather than gore. With layered characters, moody visuals, and an intriguing setup, Kamarottu 2 promises to be a gripping continuation of the first film.
“Kamarottu Checkpost was made with newcomers and appreciated for its fresh concept,” Rajani recalls. “For the sequel, the director chose a more experienced and technically strong crew. Prajwal, who’s worked with Bhuvan, handles cinematography. Priyanka Upendra is also in the cast, along with Swaminathan, known for Mithuna Raashi, and Raghavendra Rajkumar.”
Rajani plays an Ayurvedic doctor and shares, “We shot in Mangaluru, exploring some unique locations that add to the story’s depth.”
Talking about the genre, she says, “Paranormal subjects are tricky. You don’t always need to see the ghost or presence — you just need to feel it. Like when you’re washing your face and sense something behind you. That’s where imagination comes in. It’s what makes paranormal stories so fascinating.”
Even though Choomantar had horror elements, she says this film is very different and was drawn to Kamarottu for its strong script and fresh storytelling. Rajani says she enjoyed working with a director who knew how to draw the right performance from his actors. “There are times when you’re seen as just a glam doll. But here, I got to shed that image and truly be part of a story that focused on the genre. Interestingly, I hadn’t seen the original Kamarottu Checkpost, and neither had most of us. The director’s narration was so detailed and compelling, we didn’t need to refer back. The film was inspired by an old magazine article about the real Kamarottu Checkpost, but Paramesh gave it his own creative twist.”