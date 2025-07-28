Su From So rewrites box office rules

Su From So, a Kannada horror-comedy drama produced by Raj B Shetty under Lighter Buddha Films and directed by JP Thumminad, is rewriting box office rules. What began with a single premiere in Mangaluru, followed by Shivamogga and Mysuru, quickly snowballed into 28 preview shows across Karnataka before its theatrical release on July 25.
Since then, the film has been unstoppable. With packed houses and roaring footfalls from all corners of the state, Su From So has sold over 3.80 lakh tickets in just three days. Remarkably, it became the first Kannada film in ages to secure 72 early morning shows on a Sunday, all running to full houses—even on weekdays.
In a time when Kannada cinema was witnessing a lull, Su From So emerged as a much-needed silver lining. The team has managed to gross ₹7 crore in just three days, purely based on strong word of mouth.
Even more interesting is the demand, it’s rare to see a film expanding its shows every day and yet cinema-goers continue to struggle to find tickets. Relying solely on its content, Su From So is now breaking beyond Karnataka's borders.
Demand across South Indian languages, to release overseas on August 1
On August 1, the film will release in Kerala under the same title. Supported by Dulquer Salmaan, the distribution will be handled by his Wayfarer Films, ensuring a wide release across the state. The film is also headed north as Anil Thadani's AA Films, known for releasing South Indian giants like Kantara, KGF, and Pushpa, will distribute the Kannada version of Su From So across North India.
Cities like Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, and Punjab are already screening limited shows, which are running to packed houses. There’s now growing demand for Tamil and Telugu dubbed versions, with dubbing currently in progress. Meanwhile, global audiences can gear up for the international release. Through Phars Film, Su From So is set to release in the USA, Australia, Dubai, and other international markets starting August 1.
It felt like people slapped us awake: Raj B Shetty
Raj B Shetty, who serves as the producer, actor, and creative force behind the film, is overwhelmed by the response. “It felt like people slapped us awake,” he says. “They’re telling us, ‘Give us good cinema, and we’ll show up.’ That’s the message we’ve received loud and clear.”
He continues, “There was this illusion that only something on the scale of Kantara or KGF could work. But Su From So is personal and simple, and yet, it’s resonating the same way with audiences. Despite not getting proper shows in the beginning, we’ve had a great run. From next week, we may get more.”
Raj also recalls advice he received to avoid releasing the film on July 25 due to competition from bigger releases. “Some even suggested postponing. But I treated that week like an ad campaign—just to tell audiences that this film exists. The word of mouth from Day 1 did the magic. We never anticipated this level of response. We’re in a good space and yes, we’ve broken ticket sale records.”
On Part 2? “It goes against our ethics,” says Raj
When asked about a sequel, Raj remains firm. “Someone suggested we go for Su From So 2. The moment I heard that, I said, ‘No.’ It would go against the very ethics we stand for. We’re not here to chase success. We want to create something original every time.”
Looking ahead, Raj says the team will stay grounded. “We should not rush. Let’s reflect, and then decide what’s next. I want to nurture new talent again. That’s my joy. JP Thuminad is an incredible talent. He knows his path. We have others in the team, like Guru, who can direct. There’s a pool of good talent I want to support.”
“I’m just enjoying the orange alert on BookMyShow”: JP Thuminad
Director JP Thumminad, who became an overnight sensation with the film, is still processing the response. “I honestly didn’t expect this. I don’t know how to react,” he says, visibly moved. “Our only goal was to entertain. This kind of love from the audience, it’s overwhelming.”
Thuminad is relishing the moment, especially the buzz online. “I’m just enjoying watching BookMyShow—the grey ‘sold out’ alerts and the orange alert banners. It’s surreal.”
As he meets audiences and gets up close with their reactions, he admits he’s speechless. “This show has just begun, and I’m loving every bit of it.”