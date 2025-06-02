Sudharani: Films have advanced technically, but they lack emotional depth

Sudharani’s journey in Kannada cinema spans over four decades and more than 175 films. Beginning as a child artist, she made her debut as a lead actor opposite Shivarajkumar in Anand (1986), and quickly established herself as one of the industry’s most versatile and enduring talents. Over the years, Sudharani has shared screen space with Kannada’s biggest stars and successfully transitioned into impactful supporting roles. Her presence has also been felt on television, notably in the popular serial Srirastu Shubhamastu.
Now, Sudharani is exploring new creative horizons—venturing into film production with the psychological thriller short film Ghost, subtitled The Devva. “There’s good and evil in the world—God and ghosts. It’s all about perception,” she explains, sharing the core idea behind the film. Sudharani felt compelled to bring this intriguing concept to life, which is inspired by director Sudesh K Rao’s story, who also stars alongside her. On why she chose to produce a short film instead of a full-length feature, Sudharani says, “I’m always eager to learn and try new things. A decade ago, I thought of exploring other industries, but I realised this is where I belong. Since acting and dubbing were already part of my life, I wanted to explore production. Direction requires innate talent, so I felt production was a better place to start.” She adds, “A short film suits today’s attention span and is manageable within a budget. It’s a challenge to tell a compelling story within a limited timeframe.” Sudharani’s creative synergy with director Sudesh K Rao is a key element of the film: “We share a passion for cinema and creativity. When Sudesh narrated Ghost, I was drawn to its psychological depth. I have always been interested in psychology, so this project felt like a perfect fit.”
Regarding its release, she says, “We initially thought of releasing it on YouTube, but there are many platforms that support short films now. I also plan to submit it to festivals that appreciate this genre.” Reflecting on the film’s making, Sudharani recalls, “We avoided heavy technology and focused on authenticity. The team’s passion and talent came together beautifully. Commercially, it’s a small venture, but it brings immense satisfaction.” On the state of cinema today, she observes, “Technically, today, films have advanced, but often lack emotional depth—the real connection with the audience. I hope to back more films that bring that emotional richness and revive that lost glory," she concludes.