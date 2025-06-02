Sudharani: Films have advanced technically, but they lack emotional depth

Now, Sudharani is exploring new creative horizons—venturing into film production with the psychological thriller short film Ghost, subtitled The Devva. “There’s good and evil in the world—God and ghosts. It’s all about perception,” she explains, sharing the core idea behind the film. Sudharani felt compelled to bring this intriguing concept to life, which is inspired by director Sudesh K Rao’s story, who also stars alongside her. On why she chose to produce a short film instead of a full-length feature, Sudharani says, “I’m always eager to learn and try new things. A decade ago, I thought of exploring other industries, but I realised this is where I belong. Since acting and dubbing were already part of my life, I wanted to explore production. Direction requires innate talent, so I felt production was a better place to start.” She adds, “A short film suits today’s attention span and is manageable within a budget. It’s a challenge to tell a compelling story within a limited timeframe.” Sudharani’s creative synergy with director Sudesh K Rao is a key element of the film: “We share a passion for cinema and creativity. When Sudesh narrated Ghost, I was drawn to its psychological depth. I have always been interested in psychology, so this project felt like a perfect fit.”