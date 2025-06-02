Vishnu Manchu: Dr Rajkumar's Bedara Kannappa was a mass entertainer in its time

In 1954, Bedara Kannappa marked the cinematic rise of Dr Rajkumar. Decades later, in 1988, Shivarajkumar carried the torch forward with Shiva Mechchida Kannappa. Now, 37 years on, the iconic tale of the ardent Shiva devotee returns in a new avatar — Kannappa, a multilingual film, lead by Vishnu Manchu and produced on a lavish scale by his father, Dr Mohan Babu. Kannappa is set to hit the screens worldwide on June 27. All eyes are on whether this fusion of faith, fantasy, and modern cinema can strike a chord with today’s audience.
We caught up with Vishnu Manchu at the film’s teaser and song launch in Bengaluru, an event graced by Shivarajkumar and Rockline Venkatesh, who is also distributing the film across Karnataka. Amidst the fanfare, Vishnu spoke exclusively to CE about redefining devotion for a modern audience.
When asked about adapting a devotional classic in a tech-driven, commercial format, he responded candidly: “Back then, they made Bedara Kannappa with what they had. Today, we’re doing the same — using what’s available to us. But while technology has changed, devotion hasn’t. The way we tell the story, however, must evolve.”
He continues, “If I say I’m making a devotional film, how many under-25s will come to the theatre? I had to present Kannappa in a way that this generation would relate to — through fantasy, action, and spectacle. That doesn’t dilute the devotion; it enhances the storytelling.”
Addressing whether Kannappa is a commercial entertainer masked as a devotional film, an unfiltered Vishnu says, “Every movie today is a commercial film. Otherwise, it becomes a documentary. Even Bedara Kannappa was a mass entertainer in its time. With the kind of budget we’ve put into Kannappa, I want it to reach as many people as possible. This is my version of how I pray to Lord Shiva.”
On the absence of Kannada actors apart from Devaraj, he clarified they had approached Shivarajkumar to play Shiva. “He initially agreed, but date clashes made it impossible. That’s when Akshay Kumar stepped in. Still, the soul of the story is universal.”
Drawing parallels with Kantara, he adds, “Kantara as a film was rooted in Karnataka, but resonated everywhere. That’s what we are aiming for. Good stories will cross all boundaries.”
As for the theatrical experience and the looming wave of AI in filmmaking, a candid Vishnu says, “We don’t know what’s coming. We’re learning every day. But the experience of watching a movie in a theatre — that will never change." Many films can be inspired by Annavru's Bedara Kannappa: Rockline Venkatesh
"Many films can be inspired by Bedara Kannappa, the legendary work of Annavru (Dr Rajkumar). Now, Vishnu Manchu has made Kannappa, and it comes with many unique features. I’ve already watched it—the actors have truly breathed life into their roles,” said Rockline Venkatesh, who is distributing the film in Karnataka.
I was supposed to act in Kannappa: Shivarajkumar
"I was initially supposed to act in Kannappa, but date clashes with other projects made it impossible. That said, I will definitely work with Vishnu Manchu in a full-fledged film one day. Mohan Babu is like family, and if he calls, I’ll act with love. Kannappa is releasing this June, and it’s going to be a massive hit. I’ll be there on day one to watch the film," said Shivanna.
Our bond with Dr Rajkumar & Ambareesh family is unforgettable: Mohan Babu
"I’ve always wanted to act in a Kannada film. I told this to my late friend Ambareesh. Our bond with Dr Rajkumar and Ambareesh's family is unforgettable. We shot Kannappa on a grand set in New Zealand. It’s a tribute to both Rajkumar and Shivarajkumar. Rockline Venkatesh, a close friend through Ambareesh, is distributing it in Karnataka,” said actor-filmmaker Mohan Babu.
Inspired by the legends: Mukesh Kumar Singh
"I directed the Mahabharat series and have watched both Bedara Kannappa and Shiva Mechchida Kannappa. Their performances shaped my vision for Kannappa," said director Mukesh Kumar Singh